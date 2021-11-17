1 dead, 2 others injured in stabbing at Toronto High School, 1 in custody

A teenager died and two other teenagers were injured in a stabbing at a high school in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon. The fourth young man in custody in connection with the stabbing.

Toronto doctors took the three victims to hospital, where one of them was later pronounced dead.

Police said the stabbing occurred during a scuffle on the track of Victoria Park College Institute, near Victoria Park Avenue and ParkwoodsVillage Drive. Officers were called to the school shortly after 3 p.m.

Insp. Mike Williams, a spokesman for the Toronto Police Department, said the stabbing is said to have taken place in front of a large crowd of students.

“We believe there was a large group of people believed to be students who were in the area and we are definitely calling on them,” Williams said. “If you have seen what happened or know what led to this or its addition, please contact the members of our homicide squad who have now taken over this investigation.”

Williams went on to appeal for videos from cell phones or other recording devices.

“It would be very helpful to help us put things together and definitely define everyone’s role in what was a very tragic set of events this afternoon.”

The young man who died was stabbed in the abdomen, while the other two were stabbed in the lower body. The third victim is in a nearby apartment after the other two victims were found.

Toronto police blocked a large section of the schoolyard in its investigation. (Jessica Ng / CBC)

Williams said the three victims were believed to have been hit with a “sharp gun”, but police are not sure if it was a knife. Police have not disclosed the age of the alleged attacker and the victims. Officers are notifying relatives.

No charges have been filed against the juvenile’s detention. Murder detectives have taken over the investigation.

Police are still working to identify all those involved and determine if they were students.

The high school, which pulled its students out at 2:45 p.m., was placed in a safe position after being stabbed.

According to the Toronto School District Board (TDSB), the school will open Wednesday with a team of social workers and grief counselors to provide support for staff and students. Police officers will be at the school.

Shari Schwartz-Maltz, spokeswoman for TDSB, told reporters that the school is receiving many phone calls and emails from upset students and parents.

“There was a lot of uncertainty about what happened,” she said. “Schools are small communities. They are second homes. Everyone will be there to support everyone else tomorrow.”

Schwartz-Maltz said TSDB wants students to know: “We have professionals who will be here tomorrow. And that applies to the staff as well. We are all part of the school community.”

A dog unit searched the schoolyard looking for weapons and threw evidence. (CBC)

According to police, there are no unpaid suspects and no danger to the local community.

A large part of the school yard was blocked after being stabbed and a police forensic identification unit was at the scene. A dog unit searched the yard, looking for weapons and throwing evidence.

Officers were trying to get security camera images from the school and on Tuesday night, they were continuing to search for and gather evidence.

Here are the latest news from Toronto Police Inspector Mike Williams.

The first victim died from his injuries. He says the three victims are young.@CBCToronto pic.twitter.com/xPzfrgBgPQ –@Jessicangtv