EMEA Daily: UK Cazoo buys Swipcar for $ 40 million





In today’s headlines in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), UK online car dealer Cazoo buys the Swipcar motor vehicle subscription platform for $ 40 million; Aic Mastercards empowers a new platform in Denmark; JumiaPay app transactions account for 36% of total orders in the third quarter; NewDay launches a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) credit account for UK consumers; The Commercial Bank of Qatar launches an online tax payment service; and more. Cazoo launches Swipcar for $ 30 million to get growing gas across Europe UK online car dealer Cazoo has bought the Swipcar motor vehicle subscription platform for 30 million euros (about $ 40 million) in Cazoo cash and shares. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Spain, Swipcar operates its car subscription platform throughout Spain, Italy and Portugal and offers a monthly subscription that includes car, insurance, maintenance, service and taxes. Aiia Mastercards empowers new platform to bring open banks to the masses in Denmark Convenience continues to be the main driver of consumer action, simplifying the daily lives of people with opportunities to do more with their finances. Rune Mai, CEO and founder of Aiia Open Banking Platform, tells PYMNTS that the launch of the mit.dk platform in Denmark, in partnership with Nordic-based software company Netcompany, has the potential to achieve a nine-digit amount of open banking – valid payments every year. Customers to receive JumiaPay portfolio while app transactions reach 36% of total orders in third quarter Africa-focused online marketplace Jumia Technologies highlighted signs of accelerating growth while calling for third-quarter earnings. In terms of headline numbers, orders for the quarter rose 28% year-on-year to reach an all-time high of 8.5 million, the fastest growth rate in the last seven quarters. NewDay opens a BNPL credit account for UK clients UK consumer lender NewDay has introduced Newpay, a digital credit account with instant access to offer BNPL payment options to customers. Nepay is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and offers credit limits of up to pa 5,000 (about $ 6,700). Purchases can be made at multiple retailers, with all transactions placed on the same account. Making accepting contactless payments affordable and flexible for European merchants Since its inception in 2012, French firm FinTech dejamobile has had one goal: to help ecosystems make digital payments accessible to all, everywhere. CEO and co-founder Houssem Assadi tells PYMNTS that the company’s acquisition of the European multi-channel payment platform Market Pay has opened up new international horizons for the startup, helping to reach more merchants with its affordable and flexible marketing solutions. contactless payments. The Commercial Bank of Qatar launches online tax payment service Qatar’s largest private sector bank, Commercial Bank, has joined the General Tax Authority (GTA) to provide a direct payment service where funds from taxpayers ‘accounts are transferred to the authorities’ account to initiate the tax payment process. . The direct payment service is available to all corporate and public and private sector clients of the Commercial Bank. London opens first market outside US to use Amazons Cashierless Tech London is opening the first market outside the US to use a technology called “Just Walk Out” with Amazon’s white label. Amazon Sainsburys is expected to open to the public on November 29th. Sainsburys is calling the new offer SmartShop Pick & Go and its High Holborn location will be the first store to use technology with customers, as it is already using technology for Sainsburys employees. ——————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: GENERAL FIELD PURCHASES 2021 Circle: The time has almost come for the holiday shopping season, and nearly 90% of American consumers plan to make at least some of their online shopping, 13% more than in 2020. The prospect of 2021 holiday shopping, PYMNTS surveyed the most more than 3600 customers to learn what is driving online sales this holiday season and the impact of product availability and personalized rewards on merchant preference.

