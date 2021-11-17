Indian start-up Akasa builds Boeing fleet with $ 9 billion deal





Indian startup Akasa Air on Tuesday began developing its fleet with a $ 9 billion order for the 72 boeing 737 Max. In a Nov. 16 announcement at the Dubai Airshow, the new operator said it will receive an unspecified mix of the higher-capacity 737-8 and 737-8-200 models as it prepares to launch services in the summer of 2022. According to Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube, the Indian air transport sector is recovering strongly from the Covid pandemic. He claimed that the airline would democratize air travel, “creating an inclusive environment for all Indians, regardless of their socio-economic or cultural background”. Dube thanked Boeing for its trust and confidence in the business plan of the new carrier and management team. “We believe the new 737 Max aircraft will support our goal of operating not only a cost-effective, reliable and affordable airline, but also an environmentally friendly company with the newest greenest fleet in the Indian sky. , “he commented. Meanwhile, Air Tanzania was confirmed as a customer for a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a cargo ship 767-300 and a pair of narrow bodies 737 Max already registered in the remaining cargo of the American manufacturer. The East African carrier, which already operates the 787, said it would use the new additions to its fleet to launch new routes across Africa, Asia and Europe. “Africa is the third fastest growing region in the world for air travel and Air Tanzania is well positioned to increase connectivity and expand tourism throughout Tanzania,” said Ihassane Mounir, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Boeing. According to the Boeing Commercial Market Outlook 2021, over the next 20 years, the South Asian air transportation market will need 2,200 new aircraft worth about $ 320 billion. For Africa, aviation economists predict that by 2040 airlines will need 1,030 new aircraft worth about $ 160 billion.

