The Frederick family shares international adoption experience – CBS Baltimore

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) November is National Adoption Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness of the urgent need for adoptive families for children in foster care.

Last July, little Sophia entered the lives of David and Tex Mordkofsky.

That’s the best thing that ever happened to me and us, “said David Mordfkofsky.

The family adopted him and brought him up to Frederick from the Philippines and it all started after Tex received a message with a photo from a family member.

The message said, we have a girl who needs a home, are you interested? So when I saw it, it looked like oh my God, said Tex Mordfkofsky.

But it took three years and a lot of money and work to bring him here. But they insisted and got help from the Baltimore Catholic Charities and their congressman.

When it finally came time for her to come to the US, it was the first summer of the pandemic.

We traveled to the Philippines during the peak of the pandemic, just when everything was so unknown, which was a scary thing, David said.

Luckily, they came back safe and now Sophia has a loving home to grow. She now learns, plays, can speak English and is spending a lot of time with her new mom and dad, something for which they are both very grateful.

All work, expenses and everything, oh worth it, said Tex.

For those interested in adoption services provided by Baltimore Catholic Charities, Click here.