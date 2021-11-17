Investigators are not yet sure the bomb at Liverpool Hospital was terrorism UK news

Investigators have not ruled out the conclusion that Emad al-Swealmeens’s alleged attack on the women’s hospital in Liverpool had no ideological or political motive and was therefore not an act of terrorism.

Police investigations against terrorism and security services continue, but as the investigation entered its third day, investigators were still not showing any specific ideology after Sunday morning’s blast.

There were fears that the bomber target could be the service and procession of Memorial Sunday at Liverpool Cathedral, which was a 10-15 minute walk from the site where the taxi exploded outside the hospital.

But investigators from police against terrorism and MI5 are thought to be leaning towards the idea that the maternity ward itself was the target of Swealmeen, who is believed to have made the explosive device.

Police declared the attack a terrorist on Monday morning given all the circumstances and any decision to lower that rating remains impossible. But insiders said Tuesday that it was still possible for investigators to find no ideological trigger for the attack.

Earlier, Security Minister Damian Hinds told Sky News that while counterterrorism police were uncovering more and more about Swealmeen every hour, it could take weeks before the full picture of how this happened and what the motivation was became clear.

It is understood that Swealmeen, who had been in the UK for about seven years, had an asylum application rejected in December 2020. When an earlier application was rejected, a few years ago, he was suffering from a mental illness and was separated , according to a friend in town, Malcolm Hitchcott.

Investigators also do not believe the explosive used on Sunday was TATP, an volatile compound that can be made from consumer products and used by a number of Islamic militants, particularly in the July 7, 2005 attacks on London’s transport system.

However, there are concerns that there have been two attacks in a month, with the Sunday incident coming shortly after the assassination of Sir David Amess, a Conservative MP, in his election operation in Essex.

A source with knowledge of the anti-terrorism chiefs’ opinion said there was real concern that the two violent incidents could embolden those thinking of attempting a new atrocity.

Such concerns helped establish the decision Monday to raise the level of the terrorist threat to serious levels, meaning a new attempt at atrocity is considered highly likely.

The source noted a similar effect in 2017, when the first attack in March of that year on parliament was followed by a series of other attacks in a row, three with a jihadist motive and one with an extreme right-wing motive.

A counter-terrorism source told the Guardian: There have been two terrorist incidents in the last four weeks and we have seen how this can encourage or encourage other extremists.

The second part of the concern among senior counter-terrorism officers is that any incitement of violent extremists would come as more people are out and about on Christmas Eve, for the first time since the pandemic broke out.

We were going to our first proper Christmas from the beginning of the pandemic and our cities and towns will be very busy, so cooperation from the public in combating the threat will be vital, the anti-terrorism source added.

Officers specializing in combating violent extremism will urge the public to report concerns about possible attack plots and say that out of 10,000 calls to a counter-terrorism hotline each year, one-fifth provides useful intelligence and can save lives .

Police forces are conducting additional patrols and are reviewing defensive security measures, that is, making the attack more difficult for terrorists, including hospitals.