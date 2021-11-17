The Zavros family grateful after being rescued from the distant Simpson desert

The Perth family rescued from the suburbs of South Australia says they are grateful for all the help and support they have received during a week of roller coaster.

Ori and Lindsey Zavros, and their children Zoe and Zane, had traveled across Australia in their personalized bus when they plunged into the distant Simpson Desert, about 150 miles northeast of Oodnadatta.

They spent five days trapped outside before being rescued yesterday and flown by helicopter to Coober Pedy where they spent the night in a hotel.

Speaking to ABC today, Ms Zavros said she felt “grateful, excited, exhausted” after the ordeal.

“I did not sleep much last night with all the thoughts going through our heads, but it was really nice to be clean, that’s for sure,” said Mr. Zavros.

The couple had enough food and water to last up to two weeks if needed, but were worried they might have to keep their two young children inside to stay safe and clean.

“This was one of the scariest things,” said Ms Zavros.

Zoe, Ori, Lindsey and Zane Zavros at Coober Pedy today. ( ABC News: Haidarr Jones )

“Because we knew we were in the middle of nowhere, we did not want the children to go out and play and get stuck in the mud or get hurt for anything because we could not take you to the hospital,” she said.

We could not afford to use water to wash them, so for this reason they were stuck inside, they would normally be out in the mud all day building clay castles and all sorts, but fortunately sorry we could not do that, “Mr Zavros added.

Ms. Zavros said the children lacked the opportunity to video chat with their grandparents and play outside, but other than that they were comfortable.

“They knew we were stuck, but the hardest part for them was not to play outside … but then they were very excited to go by helicopter, so they also had a roller coaster with emotions,” she said. .

“I knew we were in trouble”

The family experienced a “massive storm” on their first night in the desert, but only a few days later they got stuck after heavy rain.

“As soon as the truck started to sink, I knew we were in trouble,” he said. Zavros.

They sent their emergency flashlight and waited for help.

Four hours later, they were supplied with air supplies and a telephone that allowed them to call their “panicked” family in Western Australia.

“We let them know we are safe, we are fine, we have to stay here for a while, but we will go out,” Ms Zavros said.

They prepared to wait up to two weeks to escape, the emergency services processed the complicated logistics.

SA senior police officer Kate Dawson told ABC Local Radio that yesterday’s rescue was “a massive operation”.

“It was a great effort by everyone involved, so we would like to thank and yes, it was a great result for that family,” she said.

Lindsey Zavros and son Zane. ( ABC News: Haidarr Jones )

The family’s remote location complicated rescue efforts, with senior police officer Dawson saying it was “really hard to understand how big our state is.”

“Our helicopter had to refuel several times to reach only Marla, which is over 1000 kilometers away, and then go to the family and pick them up, and then refuel again in Oodnadatta where several other jet fuel batteries had been dumped. off “, she said.

“We would not change what we do”

The couple said they “did all the research” before leaving.

“But we just did not expect so much rain, so fast,” Ms Zavros said.

Despite their experience, the couple have not repented.

The Zavros family arrived at Coober Pedy yesterday after five days stranded in the desert. ( ABC News: Haidarr Jones )

“There are definitely decisions we could have made differently, but not out of regret,” he said. Zavros.

“We would not change what we do.”

“Kids certainly get a lot of experience from our travels, so we wouldn’t change that for the world.”

The couple will now focus on returning home to Western Australia and recovering from their camp, but have not ruled out more adventures after that.

“We would go home for Christmas anyway, so we can’t wait to spend time with family and all our friends and have Christmas there, and then we’ll see what next year will bring,” Ms. said. Zavros.

The couple said they were grateful to everyone involved in the rescue as well as to the general public for their messages of support and had a message of their own for the public.

“Do not let this prevent you from making a trip like this,” said Mr. Zavros.

“Just get out there. It’s an adventure, it’s all part of it.

“It’s what it is, it’s not ideal, but we made it work.”

An experienced survivor says the family was well prepared

Adventurer and survivor Michael Atkinson, known as Outback Mike, has a lot of experience in remote areas of Australia.

He said the family activated their emergency position indicating the radio device, which allowed emergency services to find their correct position.

“When aircraft launch, the beacon constantly transmits a signal which [means] the helicopter or plane can dig them up and find them, “he said.

Mr Atkinson said the family followed proper protocols like getting plenty of water and staying with their vehicle, but despite the best planning problems may still arise.

“The roads were not closed at the stage they went through and then after entering there, the roads were closed behind them which meant that no other passenger could find them along the way,” he said.