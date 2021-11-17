Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks in Uganda





Two civilians and a police officer were killed in the blasts, police spokesman Fred Enanga told reporters at a news conference in the city.

The ISIS-linked Amaq news agency reported the incident on its Telegram channel on Tuesday, saying the three fighters left with bags loaded with explosives. Two headed to the Central Police Station in Kampala and the third to the parliament building, where they exploded, he reported.

Police said the attacks bore the hallmarks of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamic rebel group linked to ISIS

In a statement Tuesday, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni raised the number of injured from 33 to 36. He said three attackers died when their bombs exploded and seven were killed resisting arrest. A total of 81 suspects have been arrested, Museveni said.

“Apart from hunting terrorists, the country’s vigilance (vigilance) strategy is helping to minimize the damage,” Museveni said. “Therefore, the public must be vigilant to control people at entry points to bus parks, hotels, churches, mosques, markets,” he added. The two blasts shook the city center within five minutes of each other. Police said surveillance footage showed an adult male carrying a backpack exploding himself at 10:03 a.m. local time near Central Police Station. Enanga said the attacker died immediately. Two people were confirmed dead at the site of the first blast, while 17 others suffered critical injuries, Enanga said in a statement. Three minutes after the first blast, two motorcycle suicide bombers were seen detonating themselves near Raja Chambers and the Jubilee Insurance building along Kampala Parliament’s main street, Enanga said. The two bombers died and the body of a civilian was also found on the spot, he added. Enanga said 33 people were injured in the two blasts; five of them are in critical condition. The injured are being treated at Mulago National Referral Hospital. Police pursued a fourth assailant, Enanga said, adding that two more bombs were found from his home that would explode safely. After the bombing, police and army personnel cordoned off roads around the blast sites and restricted traffic in the city. Last month, one explosion in Kampala killed at least one person and injured several others. Reuters reported that Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the blast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/17/africa/uganda-islamic-state-bombing-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos