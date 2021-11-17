Philippine group seeks to ban Marcos Jr. from elections for tax evasion





MANILA, Nov 17 (Reuters) – A group opposing the candidacy of the son of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos for next year’s presidential race will ask an election commission on Wednesday to stop him from running because he is convicted of tax evasion. Called the Campaign Against Marcos Returns and Martial Law, the group will file a petition for the disqualification of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after he emerged as leading for the May elections. Former Congressman Satur Ocampo, one of the group’s collectors, said the petition, like the one put forward by another group, is based on Marco’s sentence of more than two decades for tax evasion. “Public officials who violate the internal revenue code are constantly disqualified from holding any public office and participating in elections,” Ocampo, who fought the Marcos dictatorship, told Reuters, citing an article in the code. The late dictator ruled the Philippines for nearly two decades until his overthrow in 1986 in the “popular power” revolution. He died in exile in 1989. His wife and children have consistently denied allegations that billions of dollars of state property were looted during Marcos’ rule, valued at 1987 at $ 10 billion. A trial court convicted Marcos Jr. of tax evasion in 1995 for failing to file his income tax returns from 1982 to 1985. The sentence was upheld by an appeals court in 1997. However, Marcos Jr. was elected governor, congressman and in 2010 as senator. Although he has previously held public office, despite his conviction, Ocampo said “this does not mean he can no longer run for office”. The voting body has scheduled a preliminary conference for November 26 earlier disqualification complaint presented by a group representing political prisoners, human rights, and medical organizations against Marcos. Marcos, 64, said the petition “is without merit and has no legal basis”. He announced on Tuesday that the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte has admitted to being his vice president, confirming speculation for weeks about an alliance between two powerful families. Reporting by Karen Lema; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-group-seeks-bar-marcos-jr-election-tax-evasion-2021-11-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos