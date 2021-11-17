The Gazans are still facing the trauma of the war with Israel in MayExBulletin

When a rocket hit their building during the war between Hamas and Israel, a therapist from Gaza calmed his family with breathing exercises, a way parents there have handled the trauma of their children.

Imagine living through four wars before finishing high school – wars that devastated neighborhoods and destroyed families. This is what many young Palestinians have experienced in the Gaza Strip. NPR’s Daniel Estrin returned to Gaza to see how they are coping after the war in May. And a warning – this story contains the sounds of explosions.

DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: Sama Ahel is 16 years old. And like many children, she makes videos of things around her. This May, she captured seven horrific minutes of warfare, which she will tell me.

Do you still see it?

SAMA AHEL: Yes.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

S AHEL: (I speak Arabic).

ESTRINI: She was caught in an 11-day conflict. Israel carried out airstrikes while Hamas fired rockets. Sama’s video begins after an Israeli rocket landed near the base of her apartment building, blowing glass through the window of the room where her family had gathered.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

S AHEL: (Speaks Arabic, crying).

ESTRINI: She is in socks, running down the stairs and on the street. You can see the flames near a Hamas government office on the ground floor. Her sister covers her bloodied face with a scarf. Sama is also bleeding.

(THE EXPLOSION OF EXPLOSIVE EXPLOSIVES)

ESTRINI: There are more explosions. Her family is hiding behind a metal basket near a United Nations compound across the street. Gaza lacks the bomb shelters and missile defense systems that protected Israel during the war.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

S AHEL: (Shouting in Arabic).

(THE SOUND OF THE SIREN THAT BREAKS)

ESTRINI: Finally an ambulance. They pile up. And her father, who is a psychologist, says, stop filming.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

ISMAIL AHEL: (Speaks Arabic).

S AHEL: (I speak Arabic).

ESTRIN: What is not in the video is what he did for his family. He guided them in a deep breathing exercise.

I AHEL: (I speak Arabic).

ESTRINI: Dr. Ismail Ahel tells me that the idea behind deep breathing is to take a moment to return to reality, to realize that the traumatic event is over. It ‘s after you. His daughter Sama demonstrates and explains through our translator.

S AHEL: (Via interpreter) You just have to close your eyes and start breathing – (take a deep breath) – and exhale. Multiple sucking and exhaling – you will just start to feel it passing through you.

ESTRINI: Their whole apartment building needed help. One week after the war, he and a group of therapists went to all 120 apartments making phone calls. They referred some to therapy. The rest they learned deep breathing and other coping mechanisms, like shaking the whole body.

I AHEL: (Through the translator) We find it difficult, for example, to treat those people. We cannot face only the first trauma or the second trauma. It is a complex of traumas together.

ESTRIN: He and his colleagues diagnose this as Gaza trauma, which means one trauma after another – from living through four wars and other waves of violence over the past decade and a half. The war affected both sides of the conflict, but the injuries and deaths were on a much larger scale in Gaza. And in the last six months, many children have received mass therapy. The UN placed 150.00 children in counseling and summer activities. And a local mental health clinic has found another way to treat many children at once – psychodrama workshops.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

UNDENTIFIED CHILD: (Speaks Arabic).

AIDA KASSAB: (Screaming).

ESTRIN: Psychologist Aida Kassab lets out a scream and slams a curtain of the window as if there is a storm as children gather in a plastic playhouse. She wants them to learn to find love and protection with others when their home feels threatened. But these kids operate at a distance.

KASSAB: (Through the interpreter) Those children are from the same school and the same neighborhood, but there is no communication between them – neither cooperation nor teamwork. They have behavioral disorders and trauma.

ESTRIN: It’s hard to deal with trauma here because people don’t think war is really behind them. Israel and Hamas are still negotiating the terms of their ceasefire. Most of the destroyed houses have not been rebuilt. Dr. Yasser Abu Jamei, who oversees the psychodrama workshops with the Gaza Community Mental Health Program, gives this advice to parents.

JASSER EBU JAMEI: Sometimes the best thing you can give family is to make them identify the strengths in their lives, you know. A strong point may be that you survived. A strong point may be that your home is still there. A strong point may be that your school is good.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

UNidentified PERSON: (Speaks Arabic).

UNidentified PERSON: The Ahel family has these strengths. They survived the attack near their building. Their home is still there. Sama is back at school. But none of this brings him comfort. Its residential building is now tilting several degrees. When she looks out of her school window, she sees a bombed-out building. But before she does her homework or has an exam, she takes five or six deep breaths and visualizes …

S AHEL: (I speak Arabic).

ESTRIN: … The sea, the mall, the library, the house of her friend Yasmine. She has some happy places to go in her mind. Daniel Estrin, NPR News, Gaza City.

(SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN THE SKY “LOOKING IN THE AIR”)

