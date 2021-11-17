Islanders may find it difficult to secure storm growth as the risks of climate change increase.

Islanders looking to a future with more frequent extreme weather events may not yet be able to find the protection they need through insurers.

or report published last month said that by 2050, the province will have significantly harsher weather conditions due to climate change.

The report said there would be an increased risk of coastal erosion, heat waves, heavy rain, floods, severe ice storms and drought.

Amanda Dean, Atlantic director of the Insurance Bureau of Canada, says her industry has paid more in terms of water-related claims in recent years.

“Water, as we say within the insurance industry, is the new fire,” Dean said. “Insurers have seen an increase in water-related claims, so everything from pipe bursts, sewer reserves to flood insurance coverage, which is relatively new in Canada.”

Dean said Canadians could start getting flood insurance coverage in 2015.

But she said most insurers are still not covering some of the weather events described in the report, such as storms and coastal erosion.

“If buildings were to be built too close to the shoreline, it’s not a matter of ‘if’ it’s going to flood, it’s a matter of ‘when.’ of the Insurance Bureau of Canada. (Photo by Siri)

“When you are talking about storm surges, this is still an area where insurers are looking to see how they can accurately assess the risk,” she said.

“As we speak, there is only one insurance company in this country that actually offers storm cover. And now when we talk about storm surges, this is especially related to the salt water that enters the house. So things like erosion are not covered.”

‘Complicated risk’

Dean said insurers still need to develop a broad risk map when it comes to coastal flooding, which means they have difficulty determining the likelihood and impact of such an event.

“When insurers took a look at the floods in general, they started looking at freshwater. And that’s mainly because when you look at the geography of the country, this is the biggest risk,” she said.

It is also a very complex risk, because when you think about it in some cases, especially if the buildings are built very close to the shoreline, it is not a question of “if” it will be flooded, it is a matter of “when”. And insurance exists to pay damages for those risks that arise suddenly. “

Dean said all of this means that homes near the coastline that have a high risk of flooding may not be able to get flood protection from storms, or that the coverage that is available to them is extremely expensive.

As for coastal erosion, Dean said insurers do not provide coverage for it because they cannot replace lost land.

“One of the other essential principles of insurance is a term called ‘indemnity’, which basically means putting you back in the same financial position you were in before the loss,” she said.

“There is no way an insurer can rebuild the land because no one has yet figured out how to do it. So once the land is gone, it is gone.”

Dean said people should have conversations with their broker or insurance agent about what coverage is available to them when it comes to floods and other weather events.