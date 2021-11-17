



A bird strike during takeoff Monday prompted an Aeromxico plane to make an emergency landing at Sacramento International Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, bird (and other wildlife) strokes are actually very common especially in Sacramento. But they rarely cause emergency landings and are not their main cause. So far in 2021, Sacramento International Airport has seen 74 bird and wildlife strikes. For comparison, San Jose has seen 46, Oakland has 48 and San Francisco International reported 62, according to numbers from the FAA. This year's figures at SMF are slowly approaching 2020, which had 84 wildlife attacks. Within the last six years, the highest number of CPS was in 2015 with 190 bird strikes reported. In November alone the SMF has had six hits so far. Most of the animals involved are those commonly found in the Sacramento area, including the large horned owl, the Brazilian free-tailed naked owl, the striped grill, the digging owl, the geese, and the red-tailed hawk. Since the FAA began reporting these incidents in February 1990, SMF has had 3,346 incidents since Tuesday. Nearly half of those wildlife attacks are imminent. Data from the FAA show that 1,585 or 47% had been on the approach since 1990. Four hundred and seventy-three incidents were in flight, and only 25 were listed as occurring on departure. The data also show that wildlife incidents occurred 46% of the time during the day and only 3% of the time during dawn or dusk. Almost half the time, the FAA reported no clouds during these incidents, with only about 10% of cases having some clouds or skies being covered with clouds. According to Sacramento County officials, the SMF has had 22 emergency landings for the year since Tuesday, with an average of 23 per year. From 2015 to 2020, county officials told KCRA 3 that 56% of emergency landings were caused by mechanical problems. Meanwhile, bird strikes accounted for 17% of emergency landings, smoke / fire was at 14%, instrument problems were at 8% and engines outside were at 5%.

