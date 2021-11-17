World and international news -17 November 2021





INTERNATIONAL NEWS 1. Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be reopened from today (November 17). The nation is ready to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Prakash Utsav on the 19th of this month. 2. The Kartarpur Corridor is a border crossing and visa-free corridor, connecting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with the border with India. The crossing allows believers from India to visit the gurdwara in Kartarpur, 4.7 kilometers (2.9 miles) from India’s border with Pakistan on the Pakistani side without a visa. However, Pakistani Sikhs are unable to use the border point and cannot enter Dera Baba Nanak on the Indian side without first obtaining an Indian visa or if they do not work there. 3. The newly appointed US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, visited New Delhi on November 16 and summoned National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Secretary of State Harsh V Shringla. Discussions focused on current developments in Afghanistan. 4. Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla also had a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the European External Action Service of the European Union Stefano Sannino on 16 November. 5. They discussed the EU’s common approaches to India and the European Union to developments and priorities in Afghanistan. Both sides stressed the importance of preventing the use of Afghanistan as a base for terrorism and on the status of the rights of women, children and minorities in Afghanistan. WORLD NEWS 1. China is now the richest nation in the world, ahead of the US: According to the study, the net worth worldwide increased to $ 514 trillion in 2020, from $ 156 trillion in 2000. China accounted for almost a third of growth. Its fortune grew to $ 120 trillion from $ 7 trillion in 2000, a year before it joined the World Trade Organization, accelerating its economic growth. 2. Gas cylinder explosion kills at least 5 people in Lagos, Nigeria: At least five people, including a child, were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, on Tuesday, according to an emergency services officer. Authorities suspect one of the cylinders exploded as a result of a fire near the gas shop. A fire caused by the explosion destroyed three shops. 3. US-China commitment to intensify to avoid conflict:

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that America’s engagement with China will be intensified on multiple levels to ensure that competition between the two powers does not turn into conflict. The comment came hours after a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Biden and Xi talked for more than three hours during their meeting. 4. The Government of South Africa has withdrawn its support from the organizers of the Miss Africa pageant for refusing to boycott the Miss Universe pageant in Israel. Pro-Palestinian authorities have urged Lalela Mswane, who was crowned Miss South Africa in 2021, and the contest organizers to boycott the December event. South Africa has a history of supporting the Palestinian cause. To join the daily news send request

* Telegram connection * https://t.me/joinchat/llGA9DGZF9xmMDc1 Ch Narmada Naveen Kumar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://saachibaat.com/politics/world-and-international-news-17-november-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos