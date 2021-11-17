Global progress on energy efficiency is recovering, but not fast enough to meet international climate targets – News





A rapid expansion of technologies and solutions that promote more efficient use of energy across the economy is needed to keep global climate promises within reach, according to a new IEA report, which urges governments to take the lead in mobilization. of required investment growth. Global progress in energy efficiency has recovered this year at its pre-pandemic pace, but this was already much smaller than what would be needed to help put the world on track to reach zero emissions by mid-zero. of the century, according to Energy Efficiency 2021, the IEA annual market report on this topic. Total annual investment in energy efficiency worldwide should triple by 2030 to be in line with a path towards achieving zero net emissions by 2050, as set out in the IEA Net Zero Roadmap to 2050. The latest IEA global assessment of market trends and energy efficiency policies emphasizes the urgent need for stronger implementation of clean energy policies with energy efficiency at their core, in order to achieve international energy targets. climate. This is the first update of the IEA energy efficiency market report, as a series of new spending commitments aimed at supporting economic recovery were announced by governments during 2021. The report comes shortly after the conclusion of the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, the final statement of which specifically called for the rapid escalation of energy efficiency measures, recognizing their key role in the decarbonisation of energy systems. We consider energy efficiency as the first fuel as it still represents the cleanest way and, in most cases, the cheapest way to meet our energy needs. There is no reliable way to net zero emissions without using our energy sources much more efficiently, said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. A step change in energy efficiency will give us a combat chance to avoid the worst effects of climate change by creating millions of good jobs and lowering energy bills. The report notes that governments have increased existing employment-intensive efficiency programs, but it also stresses that the essential potential for job creation remains untapped. For example, investments in the energy efficiency of buildings, a veritable driver of jobs in construction, are expected to increase by 20% in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels. Even with this record level of spending, the report details how another 4 million jobs could be created by 2030 further increasing spending on efficient buildings, equipment and other measures in line with the IEA Net Emissions Scenario zero by 2050. After its worst year in a decade in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic shifted the focus of economic activity away from services to industry, the rate of improvement in global energy intensity is a key indicator of how efficiently energy activity uses world economy. is expected to recover in 2021 at 1.9%. This is in line with the average annual rate of improvement over the last 10 years, but well below the required 4% between 2020 and 2030 on the IEA path towards zero net emissions by 2050. As energy efficiency offers some of the fastest and most cost-effective actions to reduce CO2 emissions, front-load efficiency measures in net zero strategies will be essential to closing the gap between climate ambitions and current trends. This annual report examines over 40 energy efficiency milestones, set out in the IEA Roadmap to Net Zero by 2050, which can increase efficiency and help achieve emission reductions. In addition to well-developed energy efficiency policies, such as equipment standards, which in some countries have avoided using electricity equal to their total wind and solar energy generation, the report also highlights the increasingly important role of digital technologies in the future of energy efficiency. The rapid use of digitally connected devices is helping to expand the scale and scope of energy efficiency benefits and can ensure a cheaper, easier and more cost-effective clean energy transition.

