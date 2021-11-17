Interval International welcomes Chteau Morritt, Newly Built Vacation Ownership Resort in Mont-Tremblant, Canada





MIAMI, November 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Interval International, a worldwide leading provider of holiday services, has entered into an exclusive membership agreement with Chteau Morritt Inc. The new connection includes Chteau Morritt, a single-point holiday club located in the heart of Mont Tremblant, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Montreal. Chteau Morritt joins two other Morritt’s Resorts properties already connected to Interval’s network of quality resorts. As part of the deal, the company affiliated with Interval, Interval Resort & Financial Services, Inc., offers program design, back-office management and personalized booking services. “David Morritt, the developer of Chteau Morritt, has established itself as one of the leading developers of independent holiday ownership in Caribbean over the last three decades. He puts the bar above with every property he builds, constantly engaging his loyal membership base with exciting new holiday products, “said Marcos Agostini, Interval senior vice president for global business development.” We are pleased. that we see the first stage of Chteau Morritt. open as the property will potentially have a significant positive impact on Mont Tremblant the economy of tourism ”. Situated on the shores of Lake Moore, Chteau Morritt is within walking distance of the historic Mont Tremblant old village, and a short drive to the world-famous ski resort and its active tourist village. The 112-unit project is being developed in four phases that are scheduled to be completed in approximately five years. The first phase, which recently opened, includes six one-bedroom units and 15 two-bedroom units. Construction of the second phase is expected to begin in early 2022. “We are pleased to further expand our relationship with Interval, a company that has played a dynamic role in our continued success,” Morritt said. “It is a great pleasure to have an exchange provider as active as Interval has been. Whether it offers valuable membership programs and leisure benefits, sales information training or offers innovative point-of-sale technology, Interval can always count on supporting our business. ” New buyers at Chteau Morritt register as individual members of Interval International and also become Interval Gold members, giving them the right to a range of flexible exchange opportunities and improved benefits and services. These include interval options, the ability to exchange their tourist week for a cruise, tour, golf or spa vacation; Short stay exchange; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards membership, with which they can earn bonus points up to two days of free weekend rental; discounts on escape vacation rents; special offers at hotels, restaurants and retail outlets worldwide; and VIP goalkeeperSM for personal assistance, 24/7. The interior of the resort is decorated with a neutral range of colors and a mix of wood, textures and marble, to complement the natural beauty that surrounds the property. The well-appointed units have an open-plan living and dining area, fully equipped kitchens, bathrooms with modern appliances, LCD TVs and private balconies with lake or mountain views. The amenities and services that are part of the first phase are The place of David restaurant, live entertainment, an ice rink and a private beach. Planned for the second phase are a dedicated daily bath, an indoor pool and a multi-purpose club with a second restaurant, a children’s area and free Wi-Fi access. An internationally renowned ski resort, Mont Tremblant was voted as resort no. 1 of skiing in North East America by readers of Ski magazines 20 times impressive. Visitors can also stroll through the pedestrian village, the old village or the downtown area and discover a variety of wonderful shops and restaurants. During the summer months, the area’s six championship-level golf courses and a 583-square-mile national park with more than 400 lakes, 67 trails, six rivers, and several cascading waterfalls offer a variety of leisure activities. outdoor enthusiasts. of all ages. About Interval International

International Intervaloperates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developing clients worldwide. Based on Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in the holiday ownership market service since 1976. Today, the Interval exchange network includes more than 3,200 resorts in over 80 countries. Through offices in 13 countries, Interval offers high quality products and benefits to tourism clients and more than 1.6 million households enrolled in various membership programs. SOURCE International Interval

