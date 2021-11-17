International
The WA government escalated the consultation as the inheritance bill goes before parliament
Traditional owners say they have been ignored by the Government of Western Australia for the new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage bill that was introduced in Parliament today.
Noongar Human Rights Attorney Dr Hannah McGlade told NITV News that the consultation process for the legislation had been “flawed” and fundamental concerns from Traditional Landowners and heritage experts were not being heard by the state government.
“We do not believe that an aboriginal heritage council under the government is sufficient given this pattern of past discrimination in favor of mining companies and developers and the damage and destruction of aboriginal countries,” she said.
“We want to see an independent legal authority.
“We have also seen that any right of scrutiny has now been removed from this bill so that the minister can have that final approval to damage or destroy aboriginal heritage sites without the right of scrutiny given to aboriginal people.”
‘A devastating day’
The new bill was created to replace the cultural heritage laws that allowed the destruction of the Yukon Gorge by Rio Tinto in 2020, but the Kimberley Land Council (KLC) warned that the new legislation could result in a “cultural catastrophe”.
KLC CEO Tyronne Garstonne said the land council has repeatedly called on the government to make changes to the legislation and ignoring their concerns they “have treated aboriginal people under contempt”.
It’s a devastating day for Aboriginal heritage, Mr. Garstone said.
In essence, this bill will not protect aboriginal cultural heritage and will continue a pattern of systematic structural racial discrimination against aboriginal people.
National Title Council CEO Jamie Lowe said not only will the legislation not protect cultural heritage, but he ignores the recommendations of the senate investigation into the destruction of the Juukan Gorge.
“The new law looks like a complicated version of the old act, with the final decision-making power still in the hands of the minister and still without the real right to appeal to Aboriginal people,” said Gunditjmara Djabwurrung.
“He also ignores the recommendations made in A Way Forward – The Final Report on the Destruction of Indigenous Heritage Sites in the Yukon Gorge.”
‘Emergency action’
For Dr. McGlade, the bill is not simply flawed, but discriminatory.
She is one of five traditional Western Australian landlords who have asked the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination to intervene.
“It is a form of racial discrimination to allow a law that is very much in favor of development and mining and government to continue to destroy and damage Aboriginal sites and sanctuaries,” Dr McGlade said.
“That is why we have contacted the UN because we agree to these treaties and we need to have a sincerity in our approach to them and we are calling on them for some urgent action here.”
Kado Muir, Slim Parker, Dr. Anne Poelina and Clayton Lewisare were also involved in the petition to stop the introduction of the bill.
Mr Muir said the move forward to introduce the bill despite calls from traditional landlords to stop it was “a human rights violation by the West Australian government”.
“We want a word in the defense of our holy places, however the minister is reserving the right to destroy the holy places,” he said.
There is a real business risk as usual, which is the destruction and desecration of the aboriginal cultural heritage, our holy places.
