Mass arrests of civilians worship the climate of fear in Ethiopia





NAIROBI, Kenya The family was shocked by a loud noise in the middle of the night at the gate of their home on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. Police officers entered without order, looting the living room and looking down on the beds. They caught three family members, among them a 76-year-old man, amputated with one leg, removed from the bed, while his sons begged to go in his place. They showed no mercy for him even after he cried, I am disabled and diabetic, said the man’s nephew, Kirubel, who would only give his name for fear of retaliation. The family is among hundreds, and possibly thousands, of Ethiopians belonging to the Tigrayan ethnic group, who have been rounded up and detained in the capital and beyond in recent weeks.

Over the past year, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has waged a fearsome war against Tigrayan rebels in the country’s northernmost region. The Tigers had dominated the Ethiopian government and military for decades until Mr. Abiy took power in 2018 and ousted their leaders. But since the start of the war, the Tigrayans have routed the Ethiopian army in Tigray, swept south, recently captured two strategic cities, and threatened to advance toward the capital. On November 2, the government declared a state of emergency and the resulting arrests involved anyone of Tigrayan descent, many of whom had no connection to or affiliation with the rebels. They were not only young and old, but also mothers with children and the elderly, according to human rights lawyers and interviews with nearly a dozen family members and friends of prisoners. They have been seized on the streets, in their homes and even at workplaces, including banks, schools and shopping malls, and taken to overcrowded cells at police stations and detention facilities. Tigranes have been targeted by the police based on a number of suggestions: their last names, details listed on their ID cards and driver’s licenses, and even the way they speak Amharic, the national language of Ethiopia.

According to information provided by police, human rights groups and opposition parties, the arrest campaign, which also involved members of several other ethnic groups, involved people in cities across the country. At least 10 United Nations staff members and 34 subcontracted drivers were also seized.

The state of emergency in Ethiopia risks complicating an already very serious human rights and humanitarian situation in the country, said senior UN human rights official Michelle Bachelet. said Tuesday through a spokeswoman. Its provisions are extremely broad, with vague prohibitions that go so far as to include indirect moral support for what the government has labeled terrorist groups. The ethnically motivated bans come amid a significant rise in online hate speech, which is only fueling the civil war that is destroying Africa’s second most populous nation. Reports of massacres, ethnic cleansing, and widespread sexual assault by all parties to the conflict have undermined the vision of Ethiopian unity that Mr. Abiy, the prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, promised when he came to power more than three years ago. Fighting between Ethiopian federal forces and their allies and Tigrayan rebel fighters has left thousands dead, at least 400,000 living in starvation-like conditions and millions displaced. It risks engulfing all of Ethiopia and beyond the Horn of Africa. Mr Abiys’s determination to prosecute the war appears to have been heightened only by economic threats from the Biden administration, which has imposed sanctions on its military allies in neighboring Eritrea and suspended Ethiopia from duty-free access to the US market. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, who is traveling to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal this week, has expressed concern that Ethiopia could explode.

As the rebels moved 200 miles from the capital earlier this month, Mr. Abiy promised to defend the capital with our blood, even though African and Western envoys sought to mediate a ceasefire. Police officials have defended the arrests, saying they were capturing supporters of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the country’s former dominant party, which Ethiopia now classifies as a terrorist organization. Activists, however, say the state of emergency provisions are so vague that they give security officials unhindered freedom. The provisions allow searches of any person’s home or their arrest without a warrant for reasonable suspicion that they are collaborating with terrorist groups. Laetitia Bader, director of Horn of Africa at Human Rights Watch, said the state of emergency is legitimizing and legalizing illegal practices and creating a climate of real fear. Many ethnic Tigers say they are now afraid to leave home. Almost all those who agreed to be interviewed refused to be identified by name for fear of being arrested or facing retaliation.

Some Tigers inside and outside Addis Ababa said they were staying with non-Tiger friends to avoid arrest. Others said they had stopped speaking the Tigris language in public places and deleted any music or documents on their mobile phones that could identify their ethnicity.

If a call to a relative does not pass, they fear the worst. I’m even afraid to call, said a Tigrayan in Nairobi after learning that five relatives and friends had been seized. It is always bad news. While the arrests have involved other ethnicities and have spread to other parts of the country, most have targeted Tigris. Understand the conflict in Ethiopia Card 1 of 5 A year of war. On November 4, 2020, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military campaign in the northern region of the Tigray country, hoping to defeat the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, its most troubling political enemy. The rebels turned the tide. Despite Mr. Abiys’s promise of a swift campaign, the Ethiopian army suffered a major defeat in June when it was forced to withdraw from Tigray. Now the fighting is moving rapidly south. Tigrayan forces close. In late October, Tigrayan rebels occupied two towns near Addis Ababa, the country’s capital. The government declared a state of emergency and called on citizens to take up arms. No end on the horizon. President Biden has threatened to impose sanctions on the country to push the parties to the negotiating table, but the current trajectory of the wars could cause Ethiopia to collapse. In Addis Ababa, security officers have asked landlords to identify Tigrayan tenants. At a high school, a teacher said four Tigrayan teachers had been arrested while eating lunch after officers arrived with a letter from the intelligence service containing their names. A trader in Addis Ababa, 38, was apprehended by security officers after he opened his own cell phone accessories store. A nearby store owner phoned that news to the captured merchant woman, who said she left their two children with a neighbor and rushed to the store only to see it locked up and her husband fled. After a three-day search, the woman said, she found her husband in a crowded prison in Addis Ababa without proper bedding or food. In Addis Ababa, rights groups say, police stations are so crowded with inmates that authorities have shifted overcrowding to well-maintained makeshift facilities, including youth recreation centers, warehouses and a large prison. Lacking access to lawyers, some relatives of the detainees say they will not approach these premises, fearing that they too could be arrested.

According to three accounts, many prisoners are held in cells filled with concrete, without toilets, without food and abusive guards who call them terrorists. Some detainees use plastic bottles to urinate. Those lucky enough to receive food from family and friends share it. Fisseha Tekle, Amnesty International’s researcher on Ethiopia and Eritrea, called the conditions dire and said they risked sending the country to the brink of a human rights catastrophe. Rallies have intensified as activists warn of an increase in social media posts promoting violence against ethnic tigers. Journalists, political figures and allied government activists have all taken to the platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, to call the ethnic Tigers traitors, urging authorities to put them in concentration camps and encourage neighbors to remove. Commentators in several posts listed the neighborhoods where Tigrayans lived in the capital and urged authorities to remove them. Digital activists, including Frances Haugen, Facebook’s whistleblower, have long accused Facebook of failing to moderate hate speech. With increasing pressure, Facebook this month deleted a post by Mr. Abiy urging citizens to bury the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. Twitter too disabled its Trends in Ethiopia section, citing coordination risks that may incite violence or cause harm.

Timnit Gebru, an American computer scientist of Ethiopian descent, who spotted and reported some of the Facebook posts, said that the measures were insufficient and constituted a game of hitting the mark. Right now, many Tigers worry that it is only a matter of time before they are caught. A businessman, who paid $ 400 bribe for his release, said officers had told him they would come back for him. This is a fate Kirubel said he was concerned about as his disabled uncle and cousins ​​remained in custody. My kids worry I won’t be back when I get out of the house, he said. Everyone is afraid. Employees of The New York Times contributed reporting from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

