Harbor City International School employs first-time students as teachers

“I did not expect to come back here again,” Boman said as she got off the elevator on Nov. 9 on her way to her new classroom. “When I graduated from here, I did not want to teach. And I definitely did not want to teach math.”

Despite her reservations, her classmates seemed to have anticipated her return to her university. Her last year superlative was: “Most likely to come back and teach at Harbor City.”

““I thought my peers were being lazy, as if they could think of nothing about me, so they sat me down,” Boman said. “And it ended, by a strange twist of fate, here I am.”

Boman is the first Harbor City student to return to school as a teacher since the school was formed in 2002. Her former classmate Matt Dexter joined the staff as a recorder / technology coordinator shortly before Boman, but Boman is first joining the teaching staff.

“He (Matt) thought it was wild. He remembered he had voted for me for that superlative,” Boman said.

Boman was a student at the school from 2010-14. She considers herself “a kind of product of charter schools”. Before starting in Harbor City, she attended Duluth Edison Charter schools. After graduating from Harbor City, she enrolled at St. Scholastic College of Mathematics and Teaching, though she did not begin in those fields.

Krissa Boman, from Duluth, seen in the 2014 annual book at Harbor City International School in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“I feel like I should have known because I was an assistant here in a math class when I was still in high school, but when I graduated, I said, ‘There’s no way,’ “Boman said. “But then I had a really fantastic college professor who woke me up with my potential in math. I started doing top-level math and learning more about the basics at that higher level and just adjusting.”

Boman said she “went the long way” through college. She had not yet thought of teaching until she found herself doing math research with the college.

“I realized I wanted to help other people get to that level,” Boman said. “It was a lot of fun for me and I wanted to share it with others.”

After graduating, Boman spent two years teaching at a charter school east of St. Louis. Paul. When she heard about the open position at Alma Mater, she found the opportunity to return to her home.

Krissa Boman from Duluth, a math teacher at Harbor City International School in Duluth, first on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in her class. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune





“Right out of the gate, in the interview, it was clear that she had grown a lot since I had her as a student,” said Tom Maloney, a longtime math teacher at Harbor City. “You could say she had endured those hard blows that every new teacher goes through in the early years. And you could say she was still excited about teaching. I admire anyone who can be a teacher for more than a few years, because it’s not for the faint of heart. “

Maloney said she remembered that Boman was very involved in extracurricular activities at school and remembered her as a “curious mathematician”. She worked in his classroom as a teaching assistant during her final year. He said he is happy to see one of his former students return.

“My generation built this school. We had a vision and we learned according to that vision,” Maloney said. “Krissa lived that vision and now her generation can take it to another level we may never have thought of. It makes me very excited.”

Boman teaches in a class that said he surprisingly never violated when she was a student.

“It feels like thought. I can make it my space without having old memories associated with it,” Boman said. “Though, right across the hall I have my former literature teacher, Mr. Anderson. We eat lunch together sometimes. It’s interesting to switch from student and teacher to colleagues.”

Krissa Boman from Duluth, a math teacher at Harbor City International School in Duluth, elaborates the solution of an equation on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Boman graduated from Harbor City in 2014. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Ted Anderson said having alumni on staff “creates a community continuity that feels good.”

“These former Port citizens really understand our unique, sometimes bizarre, community-minded students, “Anderson said.” And they can use that empathy in their interactions and gently push students to achieve academically . “

As for Boman, she said she is just as excited to learn from the students as she is to teach them.

“When I was in school, I did not think how much the students would change my life,” Boman said. “I did not think what a big impact they would have on me. I had the idea that I was already a fully formed person, that I had reached adulthood and I knew who I was. But working with these students and faculty, I realized that I am not finished becoming who I am.

“It’s something I’m constantly learning. And I’m happy to continue it here.”