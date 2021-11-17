China became embroiled in a ‘border war’ with India, says US Senator John Cornyn

Mr Cornyn, who is also co-chair of India’s parliamentary group, and his colleagues in Congress have just returned from a visit to India and Southeast Asia, where they had a direct experience of the challenges posed by China.



Senators z. Cornyn, who is also co-chair of India’s parliamentary group, and his congressional colleagues have just returned from a visit to India and Southeast Asia, where they had a direct experience of the challenges posed by China.

The most urgent and serious threats are against countries closest to China’s borders, Mr. Cornyn told Senate members on Tuesday.

Last week, I had the opportunity to lead a congressional delegation visiting Southeast Asia to better understand the threats and challenges in the region, he said.

It (China) threatens freedom of navigation in international waters and is guilty of serious human rights abuses against its people, namely the Uighur Muslim minority. It is embroiled in a border war with India and threatens to invade the Republic of China, otherwise known as Taiwan, Mr Cornyn said.

Mr Cornyn said they traveled to India where “we met with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and cabinet officials to discuss the threats posed by China as well as other common priorities. Year after a violent clash in the areas of Pangong Lake and both sides gradually increased their deployment by rushing tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weapons.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the secession process in the Gogra area in August and on the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong in February.

However, India and China failed to make any progress in their 13th round of military talks on October 10 in resolving the stalemate at the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

In the Philippines, he said, they took a voyage with a navy aircraft into disputed waters.

Within minutes of leaving Philippine airspace, they spotted a Chinese spy ship involved in intelligence gathering operations off the coast of the Philippines.

Threat to Taiwan

Mr Cornyn said during the visit, “one of the main topics was the timing of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan”. “In every possible way, Taiwan is a stark contrast to the People’s Republic of China. It is a true, elected democracy whose results are not predetermined. It is a free market economy that adheres to the rule of law. and shares the same basic values ​​we embrace in the United States: freedom of speech, freedom of the press, religion, and assembly, he said.

During the trip, Mr. Cornyn said he and his colleagues had the opportunity to hear from the military leadership and key foreign partners in the region and to better understand the ongoing and anticipated security threats mainly from China.

China has already chosen a once democratic Hong Kong; that is building rocket batteries and aircraft tracks for its bombers on the artificial islands in the South China Sea, he said.

Beijing claims almost the entire 1.3 million square miles of South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars of international trade pass each year. China has built military bases on artificial islands in the region also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

China has disrupted trade activity such as fishing or exploring for minerals from countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines, claiming that ownership of the territory belonged to China for hundreds of years.

Over the past five years China has rapidly built artificial islands that house important military infrastructure on low reefs. The United States has criticized China for militarizing the islands by building long runways used by fighter jets and deploying anti-aircraft missiles.

The U.S. insists navigation freedom must be maintained in the South China Sea and has sent military flights, naval patrols and training missions around the vital strategic region.