International star Seiya Suzuki is expected to hit the market soon





Once it was originally reported in late October that Nippon Professional Baseball star Seiya Suzuki can be posted to MLB teams this off-season, internal source of the MLB Network Joel Sherman reports that Hiroshima Toyo Carp will officially announce his post this week. Up to this point, Suzuki, 27, has played professional baseball in his native Japan, including nine NPB seasons. Last summer he was a member of Japan’s gold medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics. Sherman and others report that Suzuki is likely to attract “a lot of free agent interests” this winter, and the Chicago Cubs could be one of those teams. The 5-11, 182kg native of Arakawa, Japan made his NPB debut at the age of 19 in 2013, after being drafted by Hiroshima a year ago. Having played mainly on the field since 2015, Suzuki has been a force on the plate. In 901 NPB career games, he is a .315 / .415 / .571 career striker with 182 home runs, 182 doubles, 562 RBIs, 82 steals and a .985 OPS. Combining his highest NPB level and his time in the Western League (junior), he is a 0.309 / .402 / .542 career player in Japanese professional baseball. His efforts have earned him many honors, including three Central League Golden Gloves, five All-Star nominations, four top nine awards and he was the 2019 NPB Champion. In addition to being selected as the right-handed starter on the Japanese Olympic team in 2020, he also participated in the World Baseball Classic 2017 as well as the Premier 12 tournament of the 2019 Baseball Softball Confederation. He won the tournament MVP award for his WBSC efforts. . For all his accomplishments, he is today regarded as one of the best in the NPB and is ready to bring his talents to Major League Baseball. Suzuki possesses a great balance of power, stroke, base, speed and defense. He is coming from a year in which he achieved a career record 38 home runs with a wRC + over 200. In other words, there are many reasons why big league clubs should be interested in him. How do Chicago Cubs view Seiya Suzuki as he approaches the post? Money should not be an object for Puppies this winter. While it is understandable that you do not want to spend a lot of albatross money on one or two players, Suzuki should not fall into that group in any way. He will probably get a pretty substantial deal, which could be in the eight-figure range, but not what free agents like Carlos Correa are looking for. AAV for a possible Suzuki deal may seem very reasonable depending on the duration of the deal. There are plenty of holes to fill in this list, and the Cubs want to see more sustainable output from the outside field moving forward. If they do not want to follow Nick Castellanos or other prominent players already in the market, then this would be a good place for them to evaluate and consider. While it is a bit more dangerous than a well-known MLB player, it can have great value at Suzuki, which is in its good years of play. Cubs Insider wrote a piece earlier this month detailing a report from Japan that says Chicago Cubs may indeed be interested in Suzuki. Once everything becomes official, we will see how serious the club can be in the lottery. Other teams that have already expressed interest include the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.

