Inmagene submits two international patent applications

SHANGHAI AND SAN DIEGO and HANGZHOU, China, 17 November 2021 / PRNewswire / – Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals (“Inmagene“ose”company“) announced that it has filed two international patent applications for its drug candidates, IMG-007 (antagonist OX40) and IMG-008 (antagonist IL-36R). One application covers the molecular sequence of IMG-008 and the other covers the development of upgraded to IMG Formulation -007.Immagene controls global rights to develop and commercialize both drug candidates. These are the first in a series of patent applications prepared by Inmagene, demonstrating the Company’s strong innovation capabilities. Guided by global scientific and clinical intelligence, harnessing the potential for of China High-efficiency drug development resources, Inmagene is advancing 12 innovative “smart” programs, creating new drug candidates, like IMG-008, from scratch. About Inmagene Inmagene, with wholly owned subsidiaries in San Diego, shanghai, Hangzhou AND Wuhan, is a global clinical phase biotechnology company focused on developing new therapies for immunology – related diseases. Believing in “innovation without borders”, the Inmagene team strives to integrate efficient resources worldwide to make these therapies available to patients worldwide. The company is building a robust development pipeline of nearly 20 drug candidates, one of whom, Izokibep (IMG-020), has entered phase 2 global trials for multiple indications. Inmagene is operating 12 innovative “smart” programs to create and develop new drug candidates for the global market. It also licenses drug candidates for Asia trades and, together with its partners, conducts global development activities, including multi-center clinical trials. Inmagene has established strategic partnerships me Affibody AB, TWIB and Kissei to develop and commercialize 7 highly innovative drug candidates. About IMG-007 (OX40 antagonist) IMG-007, an antibody targeting OX40, is a candidate drug for autoimmune diseases, such as transplant recipient disease, asthma, atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease. Preclinical trial data have shown that IMG-007 has superior activity compared to a major competitor. IMG-007, licensed by HUTCHMED (Nasdaq / AIM: HCM), is under CMC and toxicological development and the Company plans to introduce the ING application of IMG-007 by the first half of 2022. About IMG-008 (IL-36R antagonist) IMG-008, created by Inmagene, is an antibody that targets IL-36R. It is a candidate drug for autoimmune diseases, including palmoplantar pustulosis, ichthyosis, suppurative hydradenitis, atopic dermatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and generalized pustular psoriasis. Preclinical results have shown that IMG-008 has a longer half-life, higher exposure and stronger activity compared to a major competitor. The company plans to introduce the IMG-008 IND application in the second half of 2022.

