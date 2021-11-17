Trade growth between Northern Ireland and post-Brexit Ireland Brexit





The value of trade between Northern Ireland and Ireland has increased since Brexit with the growth of cross-border business in both directions, official data show. Figures released Wednesday by Central Statistics Office (CSO) in Dublin show that the value of imports from Northern Ireland increased by 60% in the first nine months of 2021 and is now estimated at 2.8 billion (2.37 billion). Trade in the other direction has also increased, with a 48% increase in exports to Northern Ireland from the republic, bringing the total value of trade to 2.57 billion for the period January-September 2021. Comparative figures are not available to show any difference in trade between Northern Ireland and the UK since January as the Statistics and Research Agency of Northern Ireland does not collect such data. However, only CSO figures will strengthen the arguments of Brexit Minister Lord Frost that the UK’s departure from the EU has damaged trade between the UK and Northern Ireland, but increased traffic with the republic. He is currently in Northern Ireland for talks with businesses and political party leaders and told BBC Radio Ulster on Wednesday that trade links between the region and the UK were being severed. I think in total, trade links with the UK and Northern Ireland are about three times larger than those with Ireland and the single market. So overall, those links in the UK are incredibly important. So are they [links] which are being consumed somewhat by the way the protocol works, and that is why it is so important to deal with them, he said. As trade flows between the republic and Northern Ireland are increasing, CSO figures show that they also represent a share of the country’s overall business, accounting for only 2% of exports and 4% of imports. They also show the negative impact of Brexit on trade between the republic and the UK, once its only major trading partner. Exports increased by 36% in the UK, where Brexit controls are not yet in place, but imports almost flattened, rising by only 2%. Business leaders have blamed Brexit checks and controls that now exist on Irish ports and airports, with the documents and health certification required for all imports from Britain. The data collected by CSOs is a valuable measure of Brexit impact. As of January, the statistics agency shared all trade with Northern Ireland in its data to produce monthly reports to calculate Brexit.

