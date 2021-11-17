International
Natural gas prices in Europe are rising due to the pipeline obstruction
- The German regulator suspends the pipeline approval process
- EU standard gas contracts reached a one-month high
- Delays raise fears of a lack of winter gas supply
MOSCOW / LONDON, November 17 (Reuters) – The price of natural gas rose again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a new large pipeline from Russia exacerbated concerns about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter.
Germany Energy Regulator suspended Tuesday’s process of putting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline online, dampening hopes that it will secure any significant gas supplies in the coming months and causing unrest in energy markets.
The price of gas next month in the Netherlands, which is considered to be a benchmark for Europe, jumped almost 8% on Wednesday to reach 101.30 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), the highest since October 18th.
The price of gas early next year also rose, with the market not expecting any major influx through Nord Stream 2 until late into the next winter heating season, at a time when demand may have already peaked.
“The timeline for starting the pipeline now looks longer than we originally expected,” analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note, adding that they now expect it to be operational only in February next year.
The Dutch gas contract in January rose 7.8% to 101.61 euros per MWh on Wednesday while the British wholesale gas price contract for the first three months of 2022 rose almost 12% to 2.45 pounds per thermo.
European governments are trying to mitigate the blow for both consumers and businesses with emergency measures such as price restrictions and subsidies. One of the world’s largest energy traders, Trafigura, also warned on Tuesday that Europe could face power disruptions this winter due to scanty supplies.
INCREASE OF INFLATION
Higher energy prices in Europe and around the world are already being fed by inflation rates, which could push policymakers to raise interest rates faster than expected.
Data released Wednesday showed inflation rates in both countries European Union AND Britain jumped over 4% in October, more than double the central bank’s targets, with gas prices paid by British consumers, for example, at 28%.
Gas prices in Europe, which gets a third of its gas from Russia, also rose from a drop in exports this week from Norway, another major energy supplier to Britain and the European Union, due to maintenance work in its gas infrastructure.
The German energy regulator said it had suspended certification for Nord Stream 2 because the Swiss-based consortium after the pipeline had to set up a German subsidiary under German law to secure an operating license.
In the first comments since the news of the delay was published, the Kremlin said certification was a “complicated process” and that it did not see the policy behind the decision. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the consortium was dealing with requests from the German regulator in a timely manner and Russia should be patient.
Russian gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany were stable on Wednesday morning and above levels over the weekend, data from German network operator Gascade showed.
The pipeline, which runs through Belarus – crippled by the migrant crisis and a stalemate with the West – is one of the main existing routes for Russian gas exports to Europe.
Adding to concerns about possible disruptions to gas exports from Russia, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has warned that he could close the pipeline in a dispute with the EU.
Flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline in Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were passing at an hourly volume of over 12,500,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) on Wednesday, roughly the same as on Tuesday, the data showed.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Robert Muller and Susanna Twidale; Edited by David Clarke
