Beef, palm oil, cocoa and other deforestation-related products will be barred from entering the European Union under historic legal proposals that seek to help prevent deforestation of the world’s largest forests.

Two weeks after world leaders signed a plan in Cop26 to cancel deforestation in Cop26, the EU executive on Wednesday outlined a bill asking companies to prove that agricultural goods destined for the blocks of 450 million consumers were not linked to deforestation. .

Beef, wood, palm oil, soy, coffee and cocoa are covered by the proposals, but not rubber, an exception that has been criticized by environmentalists.

However, the green groups have welcomed the plans, as for the first time the EU will try to regulate products related to all and not just illegal deforestation. Environmentalists say this is an important step, as some large forest countries, such as Brazil, have reduced legal protection.

What we are proposing is a pioneering initiative, said Virginijus Sinkeviius, the EU environment commissioner. EU action alone will not solve the problem. We also need big markets like the US and China to clean up their supply chain and we need producers to increase forest protection, but we are willing to help.

Nico Muzi, director for Europe of the Mighty Earth campaign group, said the law was a major step forward in the fight to protect the world’s endangered forests. He said the EU was sending a clear message to supermarkets and big retailers: one of the largest economies in the world simply does not accept deforestation-related agricultural products.

However, the EU proposals left fragile ecosystems meaningless, he said, such as Brazil’s Cerrado savannah and peatlands in Southeast Asia, both rich in carbon, plant and animal reserves. The group has also criticized the exclusion of rubber, which it said has caused 5 million hectares of deforestation in recent years.

Sinkeviius said more goods could be included if there was evidence of a problem, as the bill allowed the EU to react quickly to changing deforestation patterns.

He also defended the number of commissions, as scientists whose work was cited by EU officials criticized the use of their data by Brussels. I think we did not misunderstand, said Sinkeviius, who added that the regulation targeted goods where European consumption contributes more to deforestation.

The former Lithuanian Minister of Economy also stressed the inclusion of several products derived from the bill: leather, chocolate and furniture. Companies will face a requirement of due diligence to ensure that they are not selling products that have caused deforestation or forest degradation, which would mean monitoring land in the countries of origin via satellites and location tracking.

Between 1990 and 2008, EU consumption led to 10% of global deforestation, according to a commission estimate. The proposals are likely to be amended in negotiations between member states and the European Parliament before they become law.

Separately, the commission announced its intention to revive an effort to protect European lands through legislation. About 70% of European land is considered unhealthy as a result of agriculture, pollution and urban sprawl, while 1 billion tonnes are washed each year through erosion, an amount equal to 1 meter of soil depth throughout Berlin.

The commission, which regulates air and water quality, said it would publish legal proposals in 2023 with the aim of achieving good soil health across the EU by 2050.

Meanwhile, EU governments are being asked to set targets to minimize development on agricultural land and the natural environment, with more focus on redeveloping urban areas where land is already enclosed under sidewalks and asphalt.

More than a decade ago, major EU member states, including the United Kingdom and Germany, thwarted plans for an EU land protection law. Sinkeviius said Brexit does not make much difference, as former reluctant member states seemed more supportive.