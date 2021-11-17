International City Football Academy (FTIFA) to hold open day in December – News





The Fleetwood Towns International Football Academy (FTIFA) will hold an open day at the club’s training ground, Poolfoot Farm, on Tuesday 7 December. This day will be available to the Academy’s current international partners, as well as to new agencies, travel firms, clubs and players if they wish to participate and join the thriving network. The guests will be invited to Fleetwood Tow’s first team match in Sky Bet League One against Bolton Wanderers at Highbury Stadium on the evening of Tuesday 7 December, starting at 19:45. The event will consist of a ‘Talent ID Fixture’ which will be open to both UK and international players aged 16-21 seeking a step into professional football and will have scouts from Europe and beyond , who will enter the game, either in person or via video link. FTIFA will also present to attendees a range of information on our core programs here in Fleetwood Town, which will be combined with a roundtable of facilities at Rossall School. Here are the programs available at the Academy: – Pro Experience Program – Full-time football training with authentic paths to semi-pro and professional football in the UK and the rest of the world – Education and Football Program – The players are enrolled in our partner school Rossall and will appear in their studies in a variety of options, while undertaking a full-time football training program alongside it. – Visits to the FTIFA Club – Our ProWeeks are a great way to give players from all over the world access to professional training, matches and experience that only the UK can offer. – FTIFA PARTNERSHIP – With an ever-increasing portfolio of clubs engaging with Fleetwood Town and the opportunity to bring professional coaches to their countries. Here at Fleetwood, we are always keen to work with clubs that have player development at the heart of their philosophy. If you think that your club, your company, your knowledge of players and roads can have a positive effect on our programs and your business, you can email Michael Horsfall, FTIFA Operations Manager, here to request participation or to submit information on what you think you might benefit from working with us. We look forward to hearing from you!

