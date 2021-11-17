Flood fires: How extreme weather played out in 2021 BC

Catastrophic and extreme weather events have wreaked havoc in British Columbia this year.

Within about four months, the province has gone through the experience of a record heat wave with raging fires in major floods, which have forced mass evacuations.

The dramatic shift in the weather system is unprecedented for Canada, experts say.

“It’s extremely unusual,” said Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist at Global News.

“I do not remember ever seeing this in Canada, where you have those two extremes, from the dry heat and then the fires and then in the exact same areas this record amount of rainfall.”

From the great drought that started in late June to the last atmospheric river in the provinces, BC has undergone a drastic change, “said Armel Castellan, a meteorologist of the Environmental and Climate Change Warning in Canada.

This summer was extremely dry and hot, and we turned that key around September 14th, when things started to get very wet and without much remorse.

















Major floods raise questions about the BC warning system



Here’s how he played.

A heat dome, which is a high-pressure system that traps warm air beneath it, raised mercury to unprecedented levels, hitting the mid-1940s in late June and breaking dozens of heat records across British Columbia. .

On June 29, the small town of Lytton set a new national temperature of 49.6 degrees Celsius, breaking records for three consecutive days.

On top of the abnormal day and night temperatures, there was a lack of rain from mid-June to at least early mid-August for the south before Christ, Castellan said.

Amid the extreme drought, most countries saw only minimal rainfall of a millimeter or two for weeks, Farnell said.

Total rainfall for June 2021.

Photo courtesy: Environment and Climate Change Canada



As hundreds of fires broke out and forced mass evacuations, the province declared a state of emergency that took effect on July 20th.

This year, a total of 1,634 fires were recorded in BC that burned 869,209 hectares of land. since 15 November. This was a significant increase compared to a year ago 670 fires were registered and 14,536 hectares were burned.

















Some structural damage reported after fire in West Kelowna, BC, increases to 800 acres overnight August 16, 2021



By mid-August, heating warnings were in effect for 100 Mile House, Central and North Coast, east and inland Vancouver Island, Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, Howe Sound, Whistler, Vancouver Subway, North and South Thompson, Sunshine Coast and South Bay Islands.

Maximum daytime temperatures ranged from 35 to 38 C, combined with lower nighttime temperatures from 17 to 20 C.

After weeks of heat and scorching drought, there was little rest in August, as the north experienced short-term rain before Christ. This helped shrink fires in geography while still remaining intense, Castellan said.

However, the tide turned sharply in mid-September when typhoon season spurred into action in the western Pacific Ocean. Since then, there has been eight to 10 weeks of torrential rain.

In September, many areas saw rainfall above 300 percent of normal, according to Castellan, and in October, the excess ranged between 200 and 240 percent of normal along the south coast.

In mid-October, Environment Canada issued a separate weather statement covering Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Whistler, Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island east, west and inland.

BC Precipitation 17 September-15 November.

Photo courtesy: Environment and Climate Change Canada



Environment Canada said a pair of frontal systems were expected to arrive filled with moisture connected to an atmospheric river flowing from the southwest outside the Pacific Ocean.

This has led to what we are seeing now in most of BC

The Hope district saw its wettest day recorded Sunday, with rainfall of up to 174 millimeters, Castellan said.

The city of Chilliwack also reportedly broke records on Sunday, with 154.6 millimeters of rainfall.

It’s a little fascinating. We will probably analyze these figures for the coming days and weeks because they are so extraordinary, Castellan said.

People trapped by high water due to flooding are rescued by a volunteer operating a boat in Abbotsford, BC, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck.

CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck



Floods have forced the evacuation of the entire Merritt community, BC

An evacuation order has also been issued for the entire part of the Prairie Sumas up to the Chilliwack border in the eastern Fraser Valley.

The city of Abbotsford declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday and urged residents to leave immediately after water levels rose rapidly.

In the following there will be some time for the province, with rain and storm in the mountains.

For the next week up to maybe even 10 days, there will still be some occasional rain, but without flooding, no significant system I see, Farnell said.

However, that could change from late November to December, as La Nina winter begins in action, he added.

It’s hard to say there will be more extremes as we’ve seen, but obviously above normal rainfall is on the way to coastal areas this winter.

What lies behind the dramatic change?

Climate change is a contributing factor to extreme weather events and BC, with mountainous terrain and geographical location becoming a poster for it, Farnell said.

These events are happening more often and climate change is one of the reasons for this, he added.

However, Castellan said what was being seen now is very much in line with the wet climate forecasts from decades ago.

Burns left over from the fire season and melting snow in mountains that were not thick enough to survive the rain have also played a role in the intensity of atmospheric rivers and the impact on the ground, Castellan said.

with dossier from Global News Elizabeth McSheffrey, Kristi Gordon