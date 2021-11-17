“Everything was gone, just gone”: Global BC cameraman involved in Highway 99 slide

At least one person was killed in a landslide north of Pemberton BC on Monday and the search continues for more potential casualties.

One of the people caught on the slide was Global BC cameraman Mike Timbrell.

He was returning to Vancouver from his cab in the 100 Mile House area when he was stopped along the 99-Duffey Lake Road.

“I started the road and there were many rock and roll slides where you would have to deviate to the other lane to cross,” he said.

“The road was quite difficult at first.”

















3:48

Floods BC: Woman killed by Duffey Lake Roads landslide, at least two others missing





Floods BC: Woman killed by Duffey Lake Roads landslide, at least two others missing



He came around a turn and stopped at a traffic lane. He thought he had gone through the worst.

The story goes down the ad

Timbrell said he could see people getting out of their vehicles and looking at something in the corner. He did not know if another slide had occurred.

As people began to return, Timbrell said he heard a “loud, terrible scream.

“This rumble came and hit my truck and there were trees flying. I had fastened my seat belt. I removed it and lay on the floor of my truck. My truck was moving everywhere, crashing from the trees. “I thought I was a goner.”

Timbrell said he finally stopped and he managed to get out of the passenger door and run.

“I came back and saw my truck and it was half buried and all the cars that were on the road and all the people, they had just disappeared.

“Iku.”

















0:55

From the air: A glimpse into the slide along the 99-Duffey Lake Road north of Pemberton





From the air: A glimpse into the slide along the 99-Duffey Lake Road north of Pemberton



Read more: One woman dead, others missing after landslide swept cars off highway in north Pemberton, BC

The story goes down the ad

Timbrell thought something would have fallen out of his window and he was just covering his head, praying he would survive.

While he was standing there, watching the destruction, a woman came and shouted at him to get into the passenger seat.

“She saved me. “They took me out and took me down to the police station when I told them what I saw,” he said.

“I could not believe it, it was almost, in the blink of an eye, there were roads, there were cars, there were people, and then the noise, everything was gone, it had just gone. Not a car sign, not a wheel, just trees and mud. “It was all you could see.”

Timbrell said he feels very sorry for the other people involved as the search efforts continue.

“We screamed and crashed. There was simply no ban. “

















8:05

Floods BC: Deputy PM discusses provincial disaster plan after landslides shut down major highways





Previous video



The next video



