Pizza Hut Internacional and TRIVIAL PURSUIT Partner in Pizza Pursuit | Texas News





two $ 10,000 Grab prizes for more knowledgeable pizza lovers PLANO, Texas, 17 November 2021 / CNW / – Pizza Hut International joins Hasbro Gaming TRIVIAL Pursuit to bring hungry players Pizza Pursuit, a small digital game where two grand prize winners will enter for a chance to win $ 10,000 each (in local currency). Players can test their knowledge and compete with others while enjoying a portion of their favorite pizza Pizza Hut. Pizza Pursuit will launch in five markets, starting November 8th and walking to the end of January 2022. To play, customers can simply buy a Pizza Hut at participating markets, scan the QR code in the box using their smartphone, and test their knowledge for a chance to win. In addition to price in cash, markets offer localized prices and additional entry. Participating markets include UK (November 8th), Brazil AND Redeemer (November 15th), Canada AND South Africa (December 1st). “This iconic collaboration between the two brands creates a unique opportunity to bring fun to the homes of family and friends while also enjoying delicious pizza,” he said. Taiya Ryan, Director of Brand Marketing, Pizza Hut International. “Pizza Pursuit “It’s a first-of-its-kind digital experience that appeals to all ages, providing a fun way to enjoy a slice of pizza and small things, as well as a chance to win prizes.” “The TRIVIAL PURSUIT game is about displaying those fun pieces, the random knowledge that each of us has learned over the years,” he said. Casey Collins, Head of Global Licensed Consumer Products and Business Development in Hasbro. “Prepare a game that brings friends and family together to create laughter and memories, with Pizza Hut and the chance to win $ 10,000 will create some memorable game nights! “ The game can be played individually or with up to six people, aged 16 and over. The questions fall into six categories: sports, leisure, art, film and music, geography, history, daily entertainment and of course pizza! Any correct answer will give players points along with the opportunity to win instant prizes. Regionally, the game will feature bonus questions from partners such as Pepsi, Coke and Ben & Jerry’s. The more questions users ask, the more prizes they receive and the chances of participating to win the grand prize. TRIVIAL PURSUIT is the trivial game that started it all. For nearly 40 years, millions of players have tested their knowledge against friends and family, racing around the table, competing to collect all six colored wedges to win. BURIMI Pizza Hut International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inforney.com/texas/pizza-hut-international-and-trivial-pursuit-partner-in-pizza-pursuit/article_98069b75-b0c0-5c91-a50c-a4c8e53d9b70.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos