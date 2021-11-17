Global LA launches to attract jobs, international opportunities in Los Angeles – Los Angeles Sentinel | Los Angeles Sentinel





Mayor Eric Garcetti today announced a public-private and non-profit partnership that aims to bring jobs and international opportunities to the Los Angeles area ahead of the 2028 Olympics and move on. “Los Angeles is a global crossroads – there is simply no better place to start or expand a business than here,” Garcetti said in a statement. “By making it easier for companies, nonprofits and entrepreneurs to invest in our city, Global LA will attract international opportunities that benefit from Angelenos across our city with good paid jobs and a more resilient and inclusive local economy. . ” Global LA will highlight the benefits of investing and settling in Los Angeles through recruitment, relationship management and international marketing efforts. “I’m excited to start Global LA, a dedicated effort to build LA ‘s global reputation for international business, to promote incentives like the state’ s CalCompetes program, and to attract international opportunities that create quality jobs in California,” he said. Dee Dee Myers, director of the Governor’s Office for Business and Economic Development. According to Garcetti’s office, Global LA will focus on attracting sustainable, inclusive, and job-creating opportunities. He cited as an example Vietnam-based electric car company Vinfast, which announced on Tuesday that it would relocate its US headquarters to Los Angeles. The company is expected to invest more than $ 200 million in the state and employ more than 1,000 Californians. “We are excited to make Los Angeles the permanent home of VinFast US,” said VinFast US CEO Van Anh Nguyen. “Southern California is rapidly becoming the epicenter of the advanced transportation world thanks to forward-thinking ideas, an abundance of talented workers and a passion for making transportation electrification a reality. “We are grateful to Mayor Garcetti and the City of Los Angeles for their continued support.” Los Angeles has made an initial investment of $ 500,000 for the membership-funded organization. Members include Walt Disney Co., Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, City National Bank, East West Bank, Evite, Los Angeles Football Club and Wastefuel, and partners include LA28 and the California Office of the Governor for Business and Economic Development.

