The Jackson Institute, in collaboration with the Center for Economic Growth, held a discussion between the last Afghan finance minister before the Taliban, a director of the University of London Think Tank and former Secretary for International Development under Theresa May on the future of the people afgan. nation and economy.

On Tuesday afternoon, international policy experts in Afghanistan gathered for a virtual talk about the future of nation-building and ongoing humanitarian challenges.

The event was the 11th in a series of Yale Development Dialogues, a collaborative effort between the Yale Economic Growth Center, the Yales History Department, and the Jackson Institute of Global Affairs. The three panelists focused on the future of Afghanistan and its people, especially women, in light of the US military withdrawal from the country earlier this year. They also discussed the impacts of interventionist foreign policy in more detail, as well as how the historic relationship between the United States and Afghanistan will affect the reconstruction of Afghanistan.

To fit it from Yale University’s perspective on the history of international affairs, Afghanistan is an extraordinary situation, but also one that relates to a much broader and longer history, Rodrick Stewart, the former Secretary of State of the Kingdom of Afghanistan United for International Development and a current associate of the Jackson Institute, said at the event. It was one of the biggest international development exercises in the last 20 years, where we deployed not just millions of troops, but hundreds of thousands of civilians.

Stewart walked 350 miles from Herat to Kabul in Afghanistan during the winter between 2001 and 2002, staying in 32 villages to better understand what was happening in the country. He also spent three years working for a non-governmental organization he founded in Kabul.

In addition to Stewart, Tuesday’s panel included Orzala Nemat, a University of London researcher and director of the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit, and Khalid Payenda, the last finance minister under the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Before becoming finance minister in January this year, Payenda told News that he worked at the World Bank and advised former Afghan presidents and finance ministers.

Stewart, who has been involved in planning the dialogue series, said Nemat and Payenda were asked to speak at the event because they had directly experienced what it meant to live in Afghanistan and were on the front line. .

I think it’s probably hard to communicate how tremendous a privilege it is to have someone like that [Nemat] or [Payenda] with us, Stewart told News after the event. Payenda was Minister of Finance during one of the most difficult times in Afghan history and it is a real privilege that Yale students have the opportunity to hear from someone like him.

Stewart said he has worked with Rohini Pande, director of the Center for Economic Growth, throughout the year to bring in experts from specific countries and areas to speak at Yale about Yale Development Dialogues. The program generally aims to explore the relationship between history and economics to better inform solutions to contemporary issues particularly affecting low- and middle-income countries.

The series is moderated by Catherine Cheney 10 GRD 10, a senior reporter who writes for Devex about the role of technology, innovation and philanthropy in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Too often, too much talk about international development issues is left out of history, and history is extremely important to understanding the present and the future, Cheney told News before the event. And so I think this is a really unique and important aspect of development dialogue.

The event was structured as two-minute rotations between three panelists, led by Cheney. Stewart offered an international perspective while Nemat and Payenda offered the Afghan perspective. The panelists mentioned their specific concerns about the future of Afghanistan and what international institutions can do to alleviate the problems facing the country.

The three panelists delved into how the international community and the United States should deal specifically with the Afghan people in the future. The three panelists were critical of the current money-cutting policy towards the Afghan government being pursued by many international organizations, such as the World Bank and the United States Treasury. They warned that the policy could worsen hunger and food shortages in the country, which could affect up to a third to half of the Afghan people, according to Payenda.

Payenda explained that when he was still in government over the summer, about 16 million Afghans, or half the population, were at risk of poverty due to drought, displacement and the third wave of COVID-19. This problem has only been exacerbated by the Taliban taking power, as foreign aid to Afghanistan was virtually cut off after it took control. Payenda expressed disappointment with the US government over this decision.

To put it bluntly, Biden does not want to hear the name Afghanistan, Payenda said at the event. Everyone is looking at the US Treasury and the Treasury is not interested in or afraid of Biden, which means that international organizations are paralyzed. The World Bank controls the largest trust fund for Afghanistan and they can redirect money to help Afghans.

Payenda also told attendees that it was possible for the United Nations and NGOs to operate inside Afghanistan to allocate money to address issues of hunger and food insecurity. Moreover, Stewart added that it was immoral for the US government to kill innocent Afghans in the hope of extracting some political concessions from the Taliban.

While the activity focused a lot on the issue of hunger, it was also discussed to promote small businesses within the country, especially carpet weaving. Stewart explained that more than one million Afghan women weave hand-woven rugs and small businesses like these can help empower Afghanistan in the future. But Payenda told attendees that the United States Agency for International Development was refusing to provide assistance to women in the industry, which he said is economically devastating for them.

Nemat and Payenda also criticized US sanctions against the Taliban, although Payenda acknowledged that in reality these sanctions would not go anywhere soon. However, Nemat was more categorical in her criticisms, asking if there is a single example of economic sanctions that work in achieving the purpose of sanctions.

She also added that international organizations should pass the investment on to specific individuals as well [former Presidents] Karzai or Ghani, and towards wider investments in Afghan society.

The discussion then shifted towards answering audience questions about the specific nuances of Afghan economic and social development, and then moved on to closing remarks by the three speakers.

Nemat shared a specific project he was working on with a Yale World member to empower and educate groups of Afghan girls. She called on members of the public to support her.

My personal message to those at the International Development Agencies is to support, sponsor and invest new generations in Afghanistan and provide them with scholarship opportunities before it is too late, Nemat said. The best way forward is long-term investment in scholarships in various topics and subjects, which will be critical topics for the future of the country.

Payenda added that although there was much to be disappointed within Afghanistan, he still hoped that one day Afghanistan would return to a democratic and free rule where his country could prosper economically and politically.

The Yale Development Dialogue program started in the 2020-21 school year.