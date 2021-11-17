UNO hosts “First Passport Days” as part of the Maverick Passport project | International Programs





November 4th and 5th, UNO Education Abroad welcomed about 40 students to their Passport Day office, an event created as part of the new Maverick Passport Project. Selected students received a Passport Application Guide and registered to attend one of four personal sessions. During the event, recipients reviewed the DS-11 passport application form from UNO Education Abroad staff, obtained the required photocopies of important IDs and important documents, and were instructed on how to submit their application package to an agency. recipient. Students also took pictures to celebrate receiving their first passport, choosing an international destination background and holding a giant passport cut to display their emotion. Part of the students also got their passport photos on MavCARD Services for free and all the students are getting the $ 145 needed to get a US passport book for international travel. Students expressed their gratitude for the Maverick Passport Project via email, social media, and written thank-you cards for the support provided: “I am extremely grateful to him @unomaha , @unoeducationabroad AND @inter_operate who gave me a free passport through their passport program! They helped me through the process and helped with all the fees, including the photo! Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to travel and I want to see the world, and it takes me one step closer to doing that. Maybe one day I can reach my sister … I’m almost dizzy. I chose Japan as my background because this is one of the countries I want to go to more, but I can’t wait to see even more one day! I am very grateful. ” – Sean “Thank you for sponsoring me to get my passport! It means a lot to me! ” – Silver “I am extremely excited to be selected as a passport recipient, this makes the possibility of international travel for me literally more realistic! You guys have already helped make my dreams come true and I am really excited to be a part of it! ” – Corah “UNO, thank you for the opportunity and expanding my horizons!” – Elisa While most of the funds for this year’s passports have been disbursed, there is still some to be given. Requires UNO Education Abroad Even 18 freshmen eligible for the Pell grant who want to receive their first U.S. passport. Students who are in their first year of study at UNO and who are eligible to receive the Pell grant as part of their financial aid should contact UNO Education Abroad or fill out an application as soon as possible. For those interested in supporting the continuation of the Maverick Passport Project, please visit our donation page for more details on how to donate or contact Emily Krueger, UNO Global Assistant Director of Learning.

