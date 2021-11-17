Indonesia cleric accused of using charity to raise money for Bali bombing terrorist group





A senior Indonesian cleric has been accused of raising funds for the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist network following the 2002 bombing of nightclubs in Bali and other attacks. Main points: Police in August arrested dozens of suspected JI-linked extremists

Police said the group had planned a new attack during Indonesia’s independence day JI has been regrouping since its spiritual leader Abu Bakar Bashir was released from prison this year Ahmad Zain An-Najah, a member of the top Islamic organization Indonesian Ulema Council, and two associates have been accused of setting up a charity that diverted money to the terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah.[JI]. “This institution was set up to receive funding under the guise of social and educational goals, and part of the funds raised was used to mobilize JI,” national police spokesman Rusdi Hartono said on Wednesday. The organization operated in cities on the islands of Sumatra and Java, including Jakarta, he said. The cleric worked in the council’s fatwa division, which is responsible for issuing religious decrees, police said. Terrorist groups in Indonesia, which has suffered a series of attacks since the 2002 attacks in Bali, have used charities as a cover to raise funds to fund their operations, authorities have said in the past. In August, police arrested dozens of suspected JI-linked extremists and said the group had planned a new attack during Indonesia’s Independence Day celebrations. Reconstruction of the terrorist group after the spiritual leader leaves prison Abu Bakar Bashir has continued to deny involvement in the Bali bombings. ( ABC News: David Lipson ) JI was almost dismantled by authorities after bombs exploded at nightclubs on the holiday island of Bali in Kuta district in October 2002, killing 202 people, including 88 Australians. Around 23:00 local time on October 12, bombs exploded at Sari Club and Paddy’s Bar, explosions that Australian investigators later concluded were “designed to maximize the death toll”. The attacks left 209 others injured and remain the single largest loss of Australian life from a terrorist act, as well as Indonesia’s deadliest terrorist attack. But the organization is being rebuilt and its spiritual leader Abu Bakar Bashir was released from prison this year after serving his sentence on terror-related charges. Release of Abu Bakr Bashir Bali bombings hit several nightclubs in Kuta district in October 2002, killing 202 people, including 88 Australians. Read more After being ousted and released from prison for a range of various acts of terrorism, Bashir was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2011 for supporting militant training camps in Indonesia’s Aceh province. The outlaw JI has links to Al Qaeda and has been implicated in other attacks over the past two decades. It has also sent jihadists to fight in Syria and Iraq, authorities have said. Indonesia is home to dozens of extremist organizations, including some loyal to Islamic State [IS] group. In March, an IS-inspired Indonesian couple blew themselves up at a church in Makassar on Sulawesi Island, killing themselves and injuring dozens. Loading ABC / Telat

