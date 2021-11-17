The Christmas market was canceled in Munich amid Covid growth in Germany





(CNN) The iconic Christmas market in Munich has been canceled for the second year in a row due to a significant increase in Covid-19 cases in Germany. The “bitter news” was announced by the mayor of the city Dieter Reiter, who said he had no choice but to cancel the popular event, which usually attracts about three million people a year as the country faces Degree of infection record breaking “It is sad news that I have today for all the people of Munich and especially for the owners of the stables,” Reiter said in a statement. “But the dramatic situation in our clinics and the exponentially growing numbers of infection leave me no choice: The Christmas market in Munich unfortunately cannot take place this year.” Based in Marienplatz in the heart of the Bavarian capital, the traditional Christmas market, which dates back to the 14th century, was scheduled to operate from November 22nd to December 24th, before reopening on December 27th and closing on January 9th. ‘Dramatic situation’ The market typically attracts about 3 million visitors a year. Amelie Geiger / photo alliance / dpa / Getty Images Germany has registered more than 50,000 cases of Covid-19 per day p or the first time since the start of the pandemic, as the Bavarian region has been hit particularly hard, with a seven-day incidence of 554.2 infections recorded per 100,000 people, according to the Robert Koch Institute. “Anything else [other than canceling] “It would be an unjustifiable increase in the risk of infection and it would also send the wrong signal.” “Especially for all the staff at our clinics, who work at their borders. The task now is to avoid large crowds of people as much as possible.” Germany is famous for its traditional Christmas markets, with the Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt, the Berlin Gendarmenmarkt and the Stuttgart festive fair among the most famous, along with the famous Munich market. About 2,500 are typically held in the country each year, generating between 3 billion euros (about $ 3.4 billion) and 5 billion euros ($ 5.6 billion) in revenue by date from the BSM stall holder industry association. While Munich is the first major German festive market to be canceled this year, questions will no doubt be raised about the likelihood that many more will move forward. Earlier this month it was confirmed that the Charlottenburg Palace market in Berlin would not take place, while the city of Dortmund has canceled the Christmas lights ceremony. Main image credit: Alamy Sharon Braithwaite and Stephanie Halasz contributed to this story

