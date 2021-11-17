Comcast Essential Internet Program and International Goodwill Industries Expand Nationwide Workforce Development Efforts

“Internet access offers a life-changing path for workers to get the skills they need to climb the ladder and prepare for the jobs of the future, but not everyone is able to take full advantage of technology.” tha. Broderick Johnson, Executive Vice President, Vice President of Public and Executive Policy, Digital Capital, at Comcast Corporation. “Greater adaptation of the internet and increased digital capabilities will not only lead to higher paid jobs, but will also make our country more competitive globally.”

“Goodwill has a long history of providing jobseekers with support that sets them up for success. From building Rsum and preparing interviews to connecting jobseekers with local employers and community colleges, we offer a range of services to them. who need opportunities, “he said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. “This partnership with Comcast will provide many goodwill participants with free connections and discounted equipment, which are essential for people to have access to basic training and support to move forward. Our Comcast partners are helping us to ensure that those jobseekers can gain economic mobility and pursue new beginnings with confidence ”.

The Comcast investment will bring free training and WiFi to the following Goodwill locations nationwide:

Palmetto Goodwill ( Charleston, SC ) Goodwill South Florida ( Miami, FL ) Chesapeake Goodwill Industries ( Baltimore, MD ) Goodwill Houston ( Houston, Texas ) Goodwill Easterseals Minnesota ( St. Paul, MN ) Goodwill industries of Northern Illinois and Wisconsin Stateline Area, Inc. ( Rockford, IL ) Goodwill Industries Knoxville ( Knoxville, TN ) Goodwill i Southern New Jersey AND Philadelphia ( Maple Shade, NJ )

Eight goodwill organizations have been put on board and two additional goodwill markets will be named in the coming months.

Last September, Comcast announced a multi-year program to launch more than 1,000 WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” at community centers across the country, working with its network of thousands of nonprofit partners and city leaders. Lift Zone seats fill Comcast Internet Essentials Program, which in 10 years has helped connect a cumulative total of more than 10 million low-income people to the internet at home.

UP & Comcast’s projects $ 1 billion Commitment to the advancement of digital capital:

For more than a decade, connecting more people to the internet and the technology they need to participate and excel in an increasingly digital world has been an essential focus for Comcast. Looking towards the next ten years, the company is building on that foundation and expanding its influence through the UP Project, a comprehensive initiative to advance digital capital and help build a future with unlimited opportunities. Supported by a $ 1 billion commitment to reach 50 million people, The UP Project incorporates community programs and partnerships at Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility and open the door to the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators. For more information on the UP Project and the latest news on efforts to address digital inequalities, includingthe recent expansion of the Comcast RISE Investment Fundto provide millions of grants to small business owners of color and Comcastinvesting in research to increase diversity in the field of technology and digital, visithttps://corporate.comcast.com/impact/project-up.

About Internet Essentials

Internet Essentials is Comcast’s digital capital signing initiative and the largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program in the country. In 10 years, it has helped connect 10 million low-income people to broadband Internet at home, most for the first time. The Essential Internet has a comprehensive design that addresses each of the three major barriers to broadband adoption. This includes: multiple options to access free digital literacy training in print, online and in person; the option to buy a computer ready for the Internet at a very low cost subsidized; and low cost and high speed internet service for $ 9.95 one month, plus taxes. The program is structured as a partnership between Comcast and tens of thousands of school districts, libraries, elected officials, and nonprofit community partners. Comcast has never increased the price of the program. For more information about Internet Essentials and Comcast’s commitment to digital education and equity, please visit https://corporate.comcast.com/education. To apply, visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376 for English or 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.

About Goodwill Industries International

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 autonomous community-based organizations in United States AND Canada with presence in 12 other countries. A nonprofit 501 (c) (3) that helps people find work, Goodwill is recognized by GuideStar’s highest rated Platinum of Approval. Local goodwill organizations offer employment opportunities, employment and training services, and other community-based programs, funded by the sale of donated clothing and household items to nearly 3,300 stores andSTOREgoodwill.com. Last year, more than 20 million people used computers and mobile devices to access goodwill services, and more than one million people received services in person. For more information or to find a goodwill location near you, visitgoodwill.org. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl. Sign up for our Legislative Action Center through advocate.goodwill.org.

