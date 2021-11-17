Closing the campus of the United Nations International School in Queens; Students, parents struggle to change the decision





JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens (WABC) – Families and students hope their actions will help reverse a decision that threatens to close a school in Queens, which was founded eight decades ago. On a usually quiet block in the Jamaica Estates, children and their parents got ready for battle in a final attempt to save their school. “We were blind that this rug was suddenly pulled down from below us,” said parent Carole Maraj.

The Queens campus of the United Nations International School (UNIS) has been educating grades K to 8 for decades. But this month, school leaders made a surprise announcement. The campus will close at the end of the school year. Instead, students will travel by bus one hour to the main campus in Manhattan. READ MORE | NYC facilitates adult access to enhancement filming; New Jersey moves in the same direction “There is enough money they can invest in the school in the short term to change the enrollment,” said parent and former student Udai Tambar. It can be hard to believe that money is the problem with tuition at $ 40,000. But the school says enrollment on the smallest campus has been declining for years and the campus is going red almost $ 2 million, draining the finances of the entire school. It was founded together with the United Nations in the 1940s, primarily to educate the children of the people who worked there.

“We have done everything we can to reverse the downward trend,” a spokesman said in an email. “Once the schools reopened after a year of online schooling, we continued to see a drop in enrollment.” Parents say they never knew there was a problem and insist they could be part of a solution. READ ALSO | Meet Ji-Young, the first Asian American muppet on ‘Sesame Street’ “Put this on hold, give us three years to turn this on. We know we can do this, just give us the opportunity to do it,” Maraj said. There is exactly one other country that families can turn to to overturn this decision and it is at the highest levels of international government. The Secretary-General of the United Nations is the person who appoints the board members who want to close the school. And so, for families, he is now their only hope. ———-

