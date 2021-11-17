Wales secures first place in the playoffs with a draw against Belgium





CARDIFF, Wales (AP) Wales secured first place in the World Cup play-offs on Tuesday by keeping Belgium in a 1-1 draw after scoring from goal down in the last qualifying match in Group E. Wales were guaranteed a place in the play-offs before the start through the League of Nations results and the draw ensured that Rob Pages players got a draw at home in the playoff semi-finals in March. Undefeated in the group, Belgium secured first place and direct qualification last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Estonia. The Czech Republic beat Estonia 2-0 on Tuesday in the next group match and finished third, one point behind Wales. The Czechs get one of two play-off entries for teams that won a League of Nations group last year. Kieffer Moore scored Wales’s first-half equalizer after Kevin de Bruyne gave Belgium the lead. It’s massive, said Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Full credit to the boys who made a massive change again against the top opposition. We have always believed we can get a result, especially at home with the fans behind us. The 12-team playoffs will decide who will join the 10 winners of the European qualifying groups in the tournament. De Bruyne was the captain of a Belgium team deprived of many regular titles, with only five players from the team that beat Estonia. Without the injured Gareth Bale, the hosts kicked him off strongly with high pressure. But their early moves left the Belgian defense unimpressed as 21-year-old Arthur Theate in his international debut and Dedryck Boyata effectively closed the spaces. Belgium gradually entered the match and took the lead in the 12th minute when De Bruyne scored with a low shot after goalkeeper Danny Ward after the defenders failed to remove an attempt at goal by Axel Witsel. Technically superior to their rivals, Roberto Martinezs players controlled the remainder of the first half and threatened with counterattacks, as Wales distributed the ball very easily in midfield. The hosts snatched the equalizer shortly after half an hour after Witsel and Theate failed to clear a cross from Daniel James that fell to Moore, who finished the move with an accurate shot for his eighth Welsh goal. Thorgan Hazard was close to restoring the Red Devils ‘lead in the 41st minute from De Bruynes’ corner kick, but his twisted goal from the edge of the era hit the post. The match was more balanced after the interval as Wales pushed hard towards the end but could not find an advantage. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer AND https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

