Nigeria: Failure to tackle rape crisis encourages perpetrators, silences survivors

Endemic rape under-reported due to stigma, blaming victims

Police failure to investigate sexual violence deprives survivors of justice

11,200 cases of rape reported last year, including children raped to death

Despite the declaration of a state of emergency by the Nigerian authorities on sexual and gender-based violence, rape continues at crisis levels, where most survivors are denied justice, rapists evade prosecution, and hundreds of rape cases go unreported due to widespread corruption. stigma and blame of victims. , said Amnesty International in a report published today.

Reports, Nigeria: A Sad Journey; Access to justice for rape surviving women and girls covers horrific cases of sexual violence against women and girls, including a six-year-old and an 11-year-old who were so badly attacked that they died. The report reveals how harmful cultural stereotypes, law enforcement failures to investigate rape cases, toxic misogyny and insufficient support for survivors have created a culture of silence and impunity that continues to fail hundreds of women and girls each year.

No concrete action has been taken to tackle the rape crisis in Nigeria with the seriousness it deserves. Women and girls continue to fail from a system that makes it increasingly difficult for survivors to find justice, while allowing perpetrators to escape serious human rights violations. Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria

The fear of not being trusted, or even blamed for the rape, is creating a dangerous culture of silence that prevents survivors from seeking justice. It is unacceptable for survivors of rape and other forms of gender-based violence to face such a torturous test to get justice, which only adds to their pain. The state of emergency has proven to be an empty declaration, which so far has done nothing to protect women and girls in Nigeria.

The report is based on research conducted between March 2020 and August 2021, including interviews with 14 rape surviving women and girls aged 12 to 42. Amnesty International researchers also interviewed seven parents of the surviving children. Interviews were conducted in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Sokoto and Bauchi.

Rape pandemic

Rape continues to be one of the most prevalent human rights violations in Nigeria.

Following the stalemate set to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in 2020, there was an increase in rape cases. In June 2020, Nigerian police said they had recorded 717 rape incidents between January and May last year. In April 2020, Nigeria’s Minister of Women’s Affairs Pauline Tallen said at least 3,600 rape cases were recorded during the blockade, while the National Commission for Human Rights (NHRC) received 11,200 reported rape cases throughout 2020.

As reports of rape escalated across Nigeria, state governors declared a state of emergency for rape and gender-based violence in June 2020. They also promised to establish a registry of sex offenders. But over a year since their declaration, nothing has changed, as more rape cases have been reported.

One victim, Vera Uwaila Omosuwa, a 22-year-old microbiology student, was raped and brutally attacked in 2020 at a church near her home in Benin, Edo state, and died a few days later from her wounds. Hamira, a five-year-old, was drugged and raped by her neighbor in April 2020. Her injuries were so severe that she could no longer control her bladder.

Barakat Bello, an 18-year-old student, was raped during a robbery at her home in Ibadan, Oyo State. She was stabbed to death by her rapists and died on June 1, 2020. Favor Okechukwu, an 11-year-old girl, was gang-raped to death in Ejigbo, Lagos State. A 70-year-old woman has been raped in Ogun state. In May 2021, a six-year-old girl was raped to death in the state of Kaduna.

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed only what has happened for so long. Not only are women and girls raped in Nigeria, but when they are brave enough to step forward, they are dismissed by police officers as liars and swearing at attention seekers who cause further injuries, said Osai Ojigho.

Outdated laws and law enforcement failures

Despite Nigeria’s international human rights obligation to enact, enforce and monitor legislation addressing all forms of violence against women, women and girls continue to face discrimination in law and practice.

The definition of rape under the Criminal Code, which is applicable in southern Nigeria, and the Criminal Code, which is applicable in northern Nigeria, are both outdated. The Prohibition of Violence Against Persons Act expanded the scope and definition of rape, but remained silent on consent.

Despite the expansion of the legal scope of the definition of rape, the Law on the Prohibition of Violence against Persons and other laws have limited jurisdiction. Even in states where the law and other laws have been relaxed, there has been no enforcement or enforcement, Osai Ojigho said.

Survivors and NGOs interviewed for this research said that stigma and blaming victims are key factors hindering rape reporting. The survivors shared the disturbing experiences of the two and told Amnesty International that they did not report for fear of being trusted and blamed. Children, who are increasingly becoming targets of sexual violence, face particular challenges in reporting these crimes due to the lack of a child-friendly reporting process.

Some survivors said they were discouraged from seeking justice because of the toxic attitude of police officers towards gender-based violence, which appeared on the humiliating lines of interrogation and blaming victims. Moreover, dilapidated police stations often lack the privacy space that survivors need to make their statements.

Onyinye, a 14-year-old, was raped by her neighbor when she was sent by her mother to help fix his phone. When Onyineye and her mother went to the police station to report the crime, not only did a female police officer slap the girl and pull her ear, but Onyinyes’s mother was also reprimanded for not giving the girl a good education.

Activists and lawyers have condemned the poor quality of police investigations into rape cases. In some cases, the perpetrators bribe the police not to investigate their crimes. Police have also advised survivors and perpetrators to resolve issues outside the scope of the criminal justice system, which only perpetuates violations of women’s human rights and the impunity of rape.

The time to act is now

Amnesty International calls on the Nigerian authorities to act now to protect women and girls from rampant sexual violence. All reported rape cases should be thoroughly investigated, promptly and impartially and the perpetrators should be prosecuted, and if convicted, punished with appropriate sentences. Existing discriminatory laws should be repealed and followed by a concrete enforcement and enforcement framework.

Nigerian police must provide all necessary support to survivors and comply with their code of conduct, ensuring a safe process of seeking justice for survivors to report rape and other gender-based rape and violence. get justice.

Courts must ensure that cases of sexual violence are prosecuted fairly and promptly. Any delays in rape cases that may create unacceptable barriers to access to justice for rape survivors need to be addressed.

Nigeria must protect women and girls by ensuring that perpetrators of rape face justice and that survivors have protection and psychosocial and medical support. The wave of sexual impunity against women and girls must return now. Osai Ojigho

Background

Amnesty International researchers interviewed 14 women and girls who survived the rape between the ages of 12 and 42. The researchers also interviewed 7 parents of the survivors who are children. Interviews were conducted in person, as well as through telephone and video calls.