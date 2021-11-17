Protests in Sudan: 10 killed in the capital, doctors say





Thousands of demonstrators marched in the streets of Khartoum and its twin cities, Bahri and Omdurman, in protest against Military takeover last month. They were met by security forces who fired live ammunition and tear gas after cell phone communications were cut off earlier in the day, witnesses told Reuters.

“Three civilians were killed by live ammunition by security forces during today’s anti-coup orthopedics in Khartoum… bringing the number of civilians killed by junta forces during today ‘s processions to five,” said the Sudanese Central Committee of Doctors. on Facebook. The group later reported that five other people had been killed by gunfire, two in Khartoum and three in Bahri, bringing the total to 10.

He added that 70 protesters were injured during pro-democracy protests.

According to Reuters, protesters in Khartoum burned tires and chanted: “People are stronger and withdrawal is impossible.”

Others held up pictures of people killed in previous protests and of Abdalla Hamdok, the civilian prime minister who was placed under house arrest during the coup, with the slogan: “Legitimacy comes from the street, not from cannons.” Images of the protests in other cities circulated on social media. Reuters reported that security forces were heavily deployed on major roads and intersections, using tear gas to prevent crowds, according to witnesses they spoke to. Bridges across the Nile River were also closed. A demonstrator in Bahri told Reuters that the air was thick with tear gas and that security forces were using real rubber and bullets. “The main meeting points were completely occupied by security forces,” said the demonstrator, who asked not to be identified. Mobile internet services in Sudan have been suspended since the coup. This has complicated a campaign of anti-military rallies, strikes and civil disobedience. The Sudanese Congress party, which was part of the military and civilian coalition, said one of its leaders had been arrested following a raid on his home. On Saturday, hundreds of thousands marched across Sudan to protest the coup. Doctors said seven people were killed by security forces.

