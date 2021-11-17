The Liverpool bomber had been planning for months, says UK Police





LONDON The person who detonated an explosive device in a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital on Sunday had purchased components for the device for months and had a history of mental illness, police said on Wednesday. Police have said they believe the man, who was the only person killed in the blast, was a 32-year-old named Emad Al Swealmeen. According to police, he was originally from Iraq, but authorities have said they are still trying to understand the motive for the attack on the northern English city, which is being treated as a terrorist act. A complex picture is emerging over purchases of device components, Russ Jackson, head of counterterrorism police for the North West of England, said in a statement on Wednesday. He said that as early as April, when Mr Al Swealmeen had rented a property in Liverpool, he had made the relevant purchases.

Our research has revealed that Al Swealmeen has had episodes of mental illness, this will be part of the investigation and it will take some time to fully understand it, he added. He did not provide details about the illness. In the wake of the Liverpool bombing, the level of the national terrorism threat in Britain was elevated from essential to severe on Monday, indicating that another attack was very likely. The government said it had made the change in response to two attacks it considered terrorism within the past month. In October, Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death while meeting voters at a church in east London. The blast on Sunday unfolded shortly before 11 a.m. when a taxi carrying Mr Al Swealmeen was stopped outside a women’s hospital in Liverpool. As the vehicle approached, an explosion occurred inside it, including the vehicle from the flames. Police said a post-mortem examination had determined that the cause of death was the injury received from the fire and the explosion. The taxi driver, identified in local news reports as David Perry, escaped with minor injuries.

Security camera footage taken at the scene shows the taxi climbing to the entrance of the hospital and then an explosion that appears to shatter the windows of vehicles. White smoke can be seen coming out of the car as the driver jumps out of the front seat. Mr Jackson said police had not found links to other disturbing individuals in the Liverpool area, but added: “This remains a prompt investigation and the more it becomes known, we can not rule out actions against others. Police have called on anyone who knew Mr Al Swealmeen to report to police. But in the days after the blast, small details have emerged from those who have known him during his years in the city. Mr Al Swealmeen had lived with Malcolm Hitchcott, a retired high-ranking soldier, and his wife, Marion Hitchcott, for eight months starting in 2017 after meeting at the church. The pair said they were shocked by the news. There has never been any suggestion of anything wrong as it turned out to be, Mr Hitchcott told ITV News. The couple said Mr Al Swealmeen had converted to Christianity and was baptized in Liverpool. Mr Hitchcott also said Mr Al Swealmeen had changed his name to Enzo Almeni after Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the Italian car company. He was a very calm friend, Mr. Hitchcott said. He did not express himself too much, but what he said was usually very profound and of a Christian nature.

Ms. Hitchcott told ITV News: What a loss of life. But the only thing, I think, to be thankful for is that he did not kill anyone else.

