It has been strange, in recent weeks, to see the attention paid to the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. The summit was hailed as worlds last, best hope and where the fate of the planet would be negotiated. And well, it was very important.

But Glasgow was not, last week or now, the worlds MOST important city for climate change prevention. This title belongs to Washington, DC

In the coming weeks, Democrats in Congress will make a much more influential and far-reaching decision than anything that happened at the UN conference. They will decide whether to pass President Joe Bidens’ signature spending bill, the “Build Better” Act. Because of the small majority of presidents in Congress, the fate of the bills will be decided by only seven Democrats: five moderate in the House of Representatives and two moderate senators, Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Kyrsten Cinema from Arizona.

with only $ 555 billion in climate spending, the act is not a green dream: progressives once thought of a $ 10 trillion climate law. In size and approach, Biden’s bill is much closer to a moderate patriotic ideal of climate policy, strengthening strategic industries through subsidies, federal support, and tax credits. The bill neither mandates greenhouse gas reductions nor requires companies to shut down fossil fuel production.

However, it now seems likely to be a key point in the country’s history. Its adoption would end America’s 30-year failure to plan the energy transition and justify access to the Paris Agreement, which places no restrictions on US sovereignty. But with their vote for Build Back Better, lawmakers will do more than shape environmental policies. They will decide on the future of US-China relations and shape the strength of the US economy itself.

If Build Back Better passes, the United States will have a coherent climate strategy for the first time in decades. This strategy, in particular, will only be shaped somewhat by neoclassical environmentalists, activists, and economists. The work, national security and protectionist concerns of the Biden administration will have played a greater role. Through subsidies, investment, and some regulation, the country’s policy will seek to reshape the American economy so that it decides to produce new zero-carbon technology for itself and the world.

Most importantly, the bill would position the U.S. as a counterweight to China, a rival clean energy superpower. Currently, China is the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy. They are the worlds the largest electric vehicle market, and that seems safe to exceed its target of making EVs a quarter of all new car sales by 2025. China’s leadership is adopting clean energy so aggressively not only because it wants to reduce pollution air and stop climate-driven expansion of the Gobi Desert, but as long as China depends on foreign oil, has a weak geopolitical point.

But this geopolitical need has created dilemmas for both American companies and American diplomats. If China subsidizes domestic clean energy technologies, it will do better to make those technologies cheaper than the United States can. Its companies will be able to sell the same technologies overseas, dominating markets, such as steel and automobile manufacturing, for a long time at the core of American dominance. The Biden administration’s strategy to deal with China and other authoritarian states calls for the creation of a global network of democracies to counter their influence. But residents of those democracies, such as the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and European Union member states, are deeply concerned about climate change and China’s geopolitical need. the development of clean energy can make it an attractive ally if it can be reliably positioned that it does more for climate change than sick America.

But if Build Back Better fails, then the United States will be clearly incapable of responding to climate change in any organized or systematic way. The U.S. Congress realistically, the Senate will have assassinated President Bill Clinton the BTU carbon reduction tax in 1994, will condemn the Kyoto Protocol in 1998, will refuse to pass Waxman-Markey in 2010, and will abandon Bidens’s offer for climate change in 2021. This ultimate failure will be delegated en masse to the United States and to small-d democracy around the world. And because Democrats are likely to lose control of the House and Senate next year, that will sound like for years.

Failure to pass Build Back Better will exacerbate climate change, of course, but we will not feel those effects for decades. Meanwhile, political society will deteriorate. Already, a sense that the government cannot protect the interests of ordinary people is fueling the country’s disunity. The failure of Congress to do everything on climate change also pass a bill that 58 percent of Americans supportwill only send Americans in less hopeful directions.

Young people, living in a country that can not ensure their future security, can easily become more radical. The tens of millions of young people who once defended the New Green Deal have recently begun to question out loud about some form of property destruction they call direct action; Books by Andreas Malms, How to blow up a pipeline, mora an unpleasant writing IN New York Times. Technology and the country’s financial elite will be tempted to admire authoritarian states for their efficiency and potential spirit. And big companies will still need to hire college-educated, disproportionately liberal American professionals who will demand that executives continue to reduce their carbon emissions by further disrupting U.S. energy markets. and causing a rupture with rural fossil fuel communities.

The US economy will probably move away from fossil fuels anyway. But instead of a controlled change, it will be closer to an economic catastrophe. Coal towns and the oil area will be surprised by a ruthless market, shaped by Beijing technocrats and subsidizing whims, before their ultimate economic value is taken away by financiers. And although the US will consuming green technology, its technological advantage will slowly slide in favor of China and Europe, and just as the US no longer produces the solar panel technology it invented, so it will lose its early advantage in pure steel, capturing carbon, electric vehicles and hydrogen industries.

Manchin needs to know, personally, that Build Back Better is the best deal he and West Virginia are likely to reach. Pressure to act on climate change has increased in recent years as fires, floods and heat waves have worsened. California PG&E service may have been, as well of Wall Street Journal put it, the first bankruptcy of climate change, but will not be the last. Liberal bankers will be more concerned about climate change with each new fire season and each corporate collapse. This bill does not include a carbon tax and contains economic development initiatives for Appalachia. But in a bleaker future, a carbon tax, now unpopular with Democrats, could be reintroduced, and a West Virginia senator may not be in position next time to stop it.

It is not difficult to make a credible case than the Paris Agreement it’s working. At the initial Paris meeting in 2015, the countries collectively pledged emission reductions that would limit global warming to 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Their current policies, the laws on books would have put the world on the right track for 3.6 degrees Celsius by 2100. Five years later, the world has closed that gap. National policies now put us on the right track Heat 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2100. And the commitments and objectives made under the agreement, depending on how you count them, will put the world closer until a last century warm of 2.4 degrees Celsius.

However, all of these figures depend on a subtle agreement between nations to act as if they were important. Glasgow’s supposed topic was keeping alive 1.5 degrees Celsius. But by the time the Paris Agreement was drafted in 2015, the world had agreed to limit heating to just 2 degrees Celsius. That year, the small island nations won a last-minute, extremely conditional concession that set the 1.5-degree target in the deal. This number represents the best intentions of the world and having it on paper matters in some way. But the Paris Agreement itself starts from a point of failure: The fight against climate change requires changes in domestic politics. The UN does not have the capacity to mandate changes in domestic policy, so how do you do that? After all, countries that say they will reduce emissions need to reduce emissions. And in the US, that means approving the Bidens plan.