TikTok updates Security Center resources after research on harmful challenges – TechCrunch

TikTok has established a bad reputation for hosting dangerous viral “challenges” in its application, which in the worst case have led to serious injury or death – as in the case of the power outage challenge that prompted Italian regulators to take action against the social network this year to remove underage users. Recently, the app has made headlines about the challenges that have encouraged students hit the teachers and destroy school property. As the potential risk of further regulation approaches, TikTok today is sharing the results of its research on viral challenges and scams, as well as how it is taking action.

To date, TikTok has often tried to minimize its involvement in viral challenges.

In October, TikTok denied this The boldness of “slapping a teacher” was a TikTok trend, for example. After a child died from the power outage challenge test, TikTok issued a statement saying the company found no evidence of any challenge involving asphyxiation on its platform. He reiterated this claim again during a recent Senate hearing on the topic of juvenile safety on social platforms. But Sen. Blackburn (R-TN) told a TikTok representative that her staff had found “fake videos,” along with other disturbing content.

Today, TikTok is releasing the results of her commissioned research on harmful challenges and scams.

The company said it launched a global project a few months ago on the subject, which included a survey of more than 10,000 teens, parents and teachers from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Mexico, the UK, the US and Vietnam. . He also commissioned an independent defense agency, Praesidio Safeguarding, to write a report detailing its findings and recommendations. A panel of 12 leading teen safety experts was also asked to review the report and provide their data. Finally, TikTok collaborated with Dr. Richard Graham, a pediatric clinical psychiatrist specializing in the healthy development of adolescents, and Drs. Gretchen Brion-Meisels, a behavioral scientist specializing in risk prevention in adolescence, to provide further guidance.

The data revealed by the report is worth examining, as they talk about how social media can be a breeding ground for harmful content, such as these viral challenges, due to the way social platforms are used so much by young people. And young people have a much greater appetite for risk because of where they are in terms of their psychological development.

As explained by Dr. Graham, puberty is this extraordinary period that works to prepare a child for the transition to adult life. It is a time of “massive brain development,” he said.

“There is a lot of focus now on understanding why teens do the things they do – because those judgment centers are being re-examined in preparation for more complex decision-making and thinking in the future,” he explained.

Dr. Graham said youth brains are evolving in terms of abstract thinking, recognizing more complex psychological and emotional states, and more sophisticated consideration of relationships. And as all of this unfolds, their desire to learn about the world around them grows – and this may include a desire, sometimes, to engage in more risky activities and test themselves or to gained peer approval. Sometimes these “dangerous” activities are relatively harmless, like watching a scary movie or riding a sled. But other times, teenagers and other young people may choose to engage in something they believe will stretch them in some way and this draws them towards more dangerous challenges.

“Sometimes they will … bite more than they can chew and have an experience that somehow traumatizes them at least in the short term, but [the teens’] the aspiration is to grow, ”he noted.

Moreover, viral challenges, in general, can attract teens ’desire for approval from friends and peers because they result in likes and dislikes. But the way teens evaluate whether challenges are safe has drawbacks – they tend to watch more videos or seek advice from friends. Meanwhile, parents and teachers have often been reluctant to talk about challenges and scams for fear of sparking more interest in them.

The study found that most teens are not participating in the most dangerous challenges. Only 21% of global adolescents participated in challenges and only 2% participated in those considered dangerous. An even smaller 0.3% took part in a challenge they considered “really dangerous”. Most thought that participation in challenges was either neutral (54%) or positive (34%), not negative (11%). And 64% said participation had a positive impact on their friendships and relationships.

The research also examined the challenges of fraud – e.g. The blue whale or Momo – which spread the belief that there is a bad actor who leads children to engage in harmful activities that escalate into self-harm or suicide. Sixty-one percent of teens said they seek more information on scams when they encounter them trying to verify if they are true, but a lot of confusion tends to remain about scams. Adolescents suspect that people who repost scams are doing so for likes and views (62% believe this) or because they think the scam is real (60% believe this). Forty-six percent of teens exposed to scams sought support or advice, signaling that teens would benefit from resources that help them understand the material of the scam.

Although research shows that much remains to be done by social media platforms to address issues related to user safety, TikTok’s response here is quite minimal.

The company announced today that it is adding its own Security Center a new section dedicated to challenges and deception, and is reviewing some of the language used in its warning labels that appear when people search for suicide-related or self-harm-related scams, based on scholars’ suggestions.

Given the relatively small nature of these changes – essentially an auxiliary document and a revised text – it is interesting to note that TikTok broadcast live a presentation about its research in the media for an hour Monday before today’s announcement and sent with full email 38 pages. research report for journalists. In doing so, it seems like TikTok wants to differentiate itself from Facebook, where damn internal searches were kept quiet until signaler Frances Haugen came up with thousands of documents showing that Facebook knew of his problems and had not taken action.

TikTok wants to be seen as significantly engaged in the search process, but ultimately, the changes it is making do not solve the problem. After all, harmful content is a moderate challenge and a problem that stems from the very nature of social media. Eliminating harmful content would require a system designed from the ground up not incite friend or savage in exchange for likes and views. Most social media is not built that way.

TikTok also said it would require sudden increases in offensive content, including potentially dangerous behavior, associated with hashtags.

For example, if a hashtag like #FoodChallenge, which is commonly used to share food recipes and cooking inspiration, starts to see points where more content violates TikTok policies, then the moderator team would be signaled to look for the causes of of this increase. they can take action.

Or, in other words, TikTok says it will now better moderate content – something users thought the company was doing anyway.

The full research report is below.

Praesidio Report – Exploring effective preventive education responses to dangerous online challenges from TechCrunch in Scribd