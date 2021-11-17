The Liverpool suspect started buying parts for bombs at least seven months ago | Security in the UK and against terrorism

Police investigating the blast at Liverpool Hospital say the suspected assailant started his plot at least seven months ago after the parishioner’s wife who knew the dead described him as polite and gentle.

Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, died after a homemade bomb believed by police he believed he had built and carried exploded in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital. Police believe he most likely acted alone.

The incident has been declared terrorism and police said on Wednesday, three days after its investigation, that the motive for his actions was still being investigated. Police said he had experienced episodes of mental illness and they were still trying to figure out what role this played in the attack.

On Wednesday afternoon police expanded a cordon surrounding a property on Sutcliffe Street where Swealmeen lived on the surrounding streets in Kensington. Police said it was a precaution to allow officers to make an assessment of materials found on a property we were inspecting and then removed.

The plot, anti-terrorism police said, was potentially planned for a long time, with Swealmeen starting to buy the parts needed for the homemade bomb no later than April this year.

It will raise questions about whether he could have been seen earlier as a danger to others and to himself.

The Home Office is thought to have rejected Swealmeens’ last asylum application in December 2020, after an initial application was made in 2014. Many asylum seekers who are denied a residence permit are forced into poverty or homelessness.

A trust spokesman for the Mersey Care NHS foundation said: “We can confirm that Emad Al-Swealmeen had previous access to our services but was not a service user at the time of the incident.

He contacted a local organization to look for clothing in April this year, understands The Guardian. The group, which supports asylum seekers, delivered the clothes to its address on Sutcliffe Street.

He was given permission to work in 2019, while his last asylum application was pending and he got a job at a local pizza restaurant. He had not registered any concerns about his behavior or well-being.

Rev. Mike Hindley welcomed him to Emmanuel Church in Fazakerley in late 2016 when he moved into the area.

Kate Hindley, his wife, said she first met Swealmeen, whom parishioners knew as Enzo, on Christmas Day 2016, when he attended a service. He was spending Christmas alone, so congregation members invited him to spend time with them.

He was a regular Sunday attendee and always stood for tea and coffee afterwards and talked, she said.

Since he was not working at the time, Hindley said he could always count on helping the parish priest at church coffee mornings. He would bake cakes to sell at church and completed a cake decoration course at Liverpool City College in the 2018/19 academic year. He had a diagnosed mental health condition and did not hide his struggle, she said.

He had quite good English and Hindley said she believed he had spent time in Italy and Dubai. She realized he was separated from his family at one point, who he believed were in the Middle East.

My experience with Enzon was that he was polite, he was calm, he was gentle. He was friendly. Humble, likeable, easy to surround, uncomplicated, she said.

Hindley said she was very sad when she heard about his possible involvement in the Sunday blast.

The death of any friend is always very sad, right? And when you find out that someone you knew was taking your life, that adds a whole level of sadness, right? And then the thought that he was trying to take other people’s lives as well. I’m just heartbroken.

Meanwhile Russ Jackson, assistant chief of police and head of counter-terrorism police in the North West of England, said: A complex picture is emerging on purchases of device components. We know that Al-Swealmeen has been renting the property since April of this year and we believe relevant purchases have been made at least since then.

Counter-terrorism expert Raffaello Pantucci said seven months was an extremely long time for anyone to get involved in a plot.

Pantucci, senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, said: “Seven months is a long time for someone to come up with an idea and not tell anyone about it or show any sign of what they can do. He added: Lonely actors are the heart of the threat now.