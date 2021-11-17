Sudanese forces kill 10 protesters in a coup, doctors report





As if the war in Ethiopia were not enough, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinkens’ visit to Africa is also overshadowed by a military coup in Sudan, which has sparked weeks of protests drawing hundreds of thousands of people. On Wednesday, Sudanese security forces fired on crowds of demonstrators in the capital, Khartoum, killing 10 people and wounding many more. according to a statement from the Sudan Central Committee of Physicians, an independent group of physicians. This is the highest figure since the army took power on October 25th. Many were shot in the head, neck or torso, the main doctors’ association said in a statement. The 10 deaths brought the death toll in the protests to 34. The coup in Sudan is a sudden crisis that erupted just a few weeks ago in the face of one of Mr Blinkens’s most experienced envoys.

For days in October, the envoy, Jeffrey Feltman, had sailed between Sudanese army chief Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and civilian Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, trying to avoid the collapse of a democratic transition that had begun. for two years. At a final meeting late on October 24, General al-Burhan argued that the Sudanese cabinet should be dismissed and replaced, but he gave no indication that he was preparing to take power. With that certainty, Mr. Feltman took a flight to Qatar, where, on landing, his phone rang: A coup was taking place in Sudan. Protests erupted, Mr. Hamdok was placed under house arrest and other civilian officials were also detained. General al-Burhan has taken steps that suggest he wants to retain power, despite his guarantees to the contrary. For Mr. Feltman, the coup was a nasty surprise that proved difficult to navigate. They lied to him, said Nureldin Satti, Sudan’s ambassador to the United States, referring to his country’s military leadership. This is very serious because when you lie to the US, you have to pay the consequences. While Mr. Blinken flew to Africa on Tuesday, there were some possible signs of progress in Sudan. Another of his top aides, Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee, was in Khartoum and met with General al-Burhan and the jailed prime minister. Mrs. Phee said on Twitter that she was grateful for the opportunity to meet with @SudanPMHamdok today to discuss ways forward to restore Sudan’s democratic transition.

According to the official Sudan News Agency Account of the meeting of Mrs. Phees with General al-Burhan, he said that for political prisoners the steps for their release have already begun and that any detainee who is not found guilty of a criminal offense will be released.crisis.

