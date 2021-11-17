A green light in the window for migrants





NAREWKA, Poland The green light in the window was easily discernible from the main street in Michalowo, a Polish town about 15 miles from the border with Belarus, where thousands of asylum seekers on their way to the European Union have been stranded in recent months. This means that my home is a safe place for immigrants to seek help, said Maria Ancipuk, a Michalowo resident and head of the local council. Ms. Ancipuk said she decided to act after seeing a news report about a group of children from the Yazidi minority in Iraq, who had been taken by Michalowo and pushed by border guards into the frozen forests of Belarus, across the border.

Just remember such things, she said in a trembling voice and her eyes were watering. I said to myself: I will do everything to prevent this from happening again.

The European Union (EU) has accused Belarussian leader Alexander G. Lukashenko of sending asylum seekers from the Middle East through his country to Poland in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on his government following controversial elections last year and a crackdown on dissent. his subsequent opposition to the opposition. As the crisis has escalated in recent days, with clashes between Polish authorities and migrants trying to cross the heavily guarded border, an informal network of locals, activists and volunteer doctors, spread across the border area, has worked to support asylum seekers. . as much as you can. The challenges for those few who manage to cross the border, some of whom are trying to apply for asylum in Poland and others hoping to continue in Germany and deposit their documents there are great. Many of them were pushed back to Belarus by Polish guards. The rest are frozen, hungry and often ill, and find that getting help is almost impossible from a two-mile-wide exclusion zone from which Polish authorities have detained all non-residents, including journalists, doctors and staff. charity.

Volunteers patrol the forests near the exclusion zone looking for stranded migrants and leaving rescue packages containing food, water and warm clothes in the trees. Some people living in the exclusion zone have also been able to assist migrants within areas restricted to foreigners. Doctors care for those in need of treatment, while others help migrants prepare documents for asylum applications, or distribute supplies shipped across the country such as food, sometimes homemade soup and warm clothes, activists say. Tamara, a 4-year-old from Torun, a town about 300 miles from the border, made a drawing wishing asylum seekers luck that her parents placed it in a care package. A local police officer has brought food, hiding it from her colleagues. Roman, a local who asked to be identified only by his first name for fear of repercussions from far-right local authorities and groups, said he was pushed to act after hearing that the migrants had died in the freezing conditions. in the forest. Eleven people have died so far trying to cross the border, according to Polish authorities, but the actual death toll could be much higher. I said to myself: I can not solve the biggest problem, he said. leaves it to the United Nations, NATO and the government. But no one will die in my forest.

Although providing assistance is legal, activists describe the game of cat and mouse to go to stranded asylum seekers in front of border guards. The Polish government, led by the right-wing Law and Justice party, has been accused by human rights organizations of illegally deporting asylum seekers to Belarus. And some activists report being attacked or intimidated by right-wing groups. There are only a few of us who are actively helping, Roman said. Most are silent. Activists said fears of retaliation had deterred many Poles who opposed the government’s harsh stance on immigrants from actions such as turning on the green lights, as Ms. Ancipuk did in Michalowo, and that only a few homes had done so.

On the roads around the restricted area, many police and special military units have stopped cars and pedestrians, questioning their whereabouts. Polish authorities justify the controls with the need to protect the border and keep residents safe during the state of emergency.

These efforts have also been supported by far-right groups supporting the ruling Law and Justice party. During a march on November 11 to commemorate Poland’s Independence Day, some right-wing participants cheered Hail, Greater Poland and the border guards, open fire. On the same day, activists reported that a group of three asylum seekers from Iraq and Syria had been beaten and robbed on the way to Hajnowka, a town near the border. As a sign of rising tensions, five cars belonging to Doctors at the Border, a group of volunteer doctors helping migrants, were vandalized Saturday night, with broken windows and punctured tires. Local police said they were investigating. The makeshift medical team, which was supposed to hand over its activities to an established non-profit group, the Polish Center for International Aid, on Tuesday, decided to stop operations a day earlier. To some extent I expected something like this to happen, said in an interview Jakub Sieczko, an anesthesiologist from Warsaw who started the initiative. I am not a nephew, I know the place where we live.

Asylum seekers do not want to go to hospital because they are afraid of Polish authorities, activists say. Mr Sieczko described the shocking dilemma of treating migrants and leaving them in the middle of the forest. There is no sequel and you can not survive in Polish forests for long in the winter, he said. It’s sick of us having to hide people from state authorities. Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis Card 1 of 6 An immigrant crisis. The influx of migrants along the eastern border of the European Union has led to an escalating clash between Belarus and the EU. Here’s what you need to know: European charges against Belarus. EU leaders claim that Alexander G. Lukashenko, Belarus’ autocratic leader, has created the crisis to punish European countries for housing their opponents and imposing sanctions. Fear of a humanitarian crisis. Immigrants are trapped in dense forests crossing the border, facing severe cold and an approaching winter. They are unable to enter the European Union or return to Belarus. Some have already died from hypothermia. Wojtek Wilk, head of the Polish Center for International Aid, called the situation an unusual crisis. Mr Wilk has 20 years of humanitarian experience in countries such as Nepal, Ethiopia and Lebanon, but said he had never encountered such legal uncertainty about people he was supposed to help as he was now seeing in Poland. The charity was currently negotiating access to the restricted area with authorities, he added. As the border stalemate escalates, some in the area say the situation brings back bloody memories of World War II, still alive in the Podlasie border region, which suffered extensively under Nazi and Soviet occupation.

During the war, I would face death by firing squad, said Ms. Ancipuk, a resident of Michalowo, referring to the punishment the Poles risked under Nazi occupation for aiding Jews. Today, in the worst case scenario, I will go to jail. This is nothing.

Supporters of the government have also withdrawn from images of the war, describing pressure being exerted on the Polish border by Belarus in terms of an occupation that undermines the country’s territorial integrity. While aides acknowledge the need to protect the border with Poland, they also say they could not stand idly by as people were rising to their deaths. Marek Brzostowicz, a medical assistant from Krakow in southern Poland, arrived as a volunteer for a 24-hour shift in a town near the exclusion zone on Tuesday. I have two kids. I kept thinking about how it would be in the woods with them in this weather, he said. I could not look, but I had to do something.

So far, turning on the green lights as a sign to migrants has been largely symbolic, with very few of them aware of the effort, Ms. Ancipuk said. But it was a symbol as much for its neighbors as it was for asylum seekers, she added. People are afraid to do that, she said. As soon as I put the light on my window, I started receiving hate messages. But I will not be afraid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/17/world/europe/poland-belarus-migrants-support.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos