A man was seriously injured in a fire at the former Edmonton downtown hostel building

A man was seriously injured when a fire broke out early Wednesday inside a former downtown Edmonton guesthouse.

Fire crews were called to the former Dwayne’s Home building at 10209 100th Ave. around 3 p.m.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical condition, the Alberta health service confirmed in a statement.

Sarah Jackson, a spokeswoman for the Edmonton Fire Rescue Service, said the person injured was not a firefighter, but there were no further details.

Jackson said six crews responded to the fire and large smoke was coming out from inside the building.

The fire was brought under control shortly before 5 a.m. As of 8 a.m., crews remained at the scene extinguishing the hotspots, Jackson said.

She said the full extent of the damage will not be known until the fire is completely extinguished and fire investigators can enter the building.

A fire broke out on the former Dwayne’s Home property at 100th Avenue and 102nd Street Wednesday morning. (David Bajer / CBC)

The former guesthouse was established as a transitional housing facility in 2013.

With space for about 130 adult residents in 68 rooms, the facility cared for people who would otherwise sleep poorly.

Homeward Trust Edmonton took over operations in 2019 and the site was temporarily used as a support housing for about 128 people.

The nonprofit took over after the previous operator was left behind in the lease, putting residents at risk of eviction.

The former space for Dwaynes home was on fire this morning downtown #po I do not know if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire. @GlobalEdmonton @ctvedmonton @CityNewsYEG pic.twitter.com/frvrNcNWw7 –@BrianADeacon

The Homeward Trust began working to remove residents from the building in 2019, citing concerns about the site’s financial model.

The building, owned by ProCura Real Estate Services, is free as of November 2020.

The company plans to turn the property into a six-story multi-unit apartment building and filed a resonance claim with the city last year.