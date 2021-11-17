Scientists find that Roma DNA has long been misused

For decades, geneticists have collected the blood of thousands of Roma, a marginalized group living in Europe, and stored their DNA in public databases. The apparent purpose of some of these studies was to learn more about the history and genetics of the Roma people.

Now, a group of scientists has argued that this research, which has made Roma the most intensively studied population in Europe over the past 30 years in forensic genetic journals, is fraught with ethical issues and could harm the Roma people.

For five years, a team of researchers in Germany and the United Kingdom searched over 450 papers that used Roma DNA to understand how geneticists and other researchers obtained, interpreted, and shared that genetic information. Their analysis, published Wednesday in a journal article Nature, revealed many cases of outright misuse or questionable ethics.

In 1981, when scientists in Hungary sampled the blood of Roma prisoners in Hungarian prisons, they classified prisoners as Roma based solely on their appearance, which the authors of the new paper argue is unscientific. In 1993, another group sampling of Roma DNA concluded that there were three distinct ethnic groups in the country, drawing a line between genuine Hungarian ethnic groups and Jews and Gypsies, a research premise that the authors of the new paper argue was racist. In the 2000s, work on Roma genetics still referred to the group with the outdated term Gypsy, which is considered a SLANDER, or in pejorative terms such as born or kinship.