Scientists find that Roma DNA has long been misused
For decades, geneticists have collected the blood of thousands of Roma, a marginalized group living in Europe, and stored their DNA in public databases. The apparent purpose of some of these studies was to learn more about the history and genetics of the Roma people.
Now, a group of scientists has argued that this research, which has made Roma the most intensively studied population in Europe over the past 30 years in forensic genetic journals, is fraught with ethical issues and could harm the Roma people.
For five years, a team of researchers in Germany and the United Kingdom searched over 450 papers that used Roma DNA to understand how geneticists and other researchers obtained, interpreted, and shared that genetic information. Their analysis, published Wednesday in a journal article Nature, revealed many cases of outright misuse or questionable ethics.
In 1981, when scientists in Hungary sampled the blood of Roma prisoners in Hungarian prisons, they classified prisoners as Roma based solely on their appearance, which the authors of the new paper argue is unscientific. In 1993, another group sampling of Roma DNA concluded that there were three distinct ethnic groups in the country, drawing a line between genuine Hungarian ethnic groups and Jews and Gypsies, a research premise that the authors of the new paper argue was racist. In the 2000s, work on Roma genetics still referred to the group with the outdated term Gypsy, which is considered a SLANDER, or in pejorative terms such as born or kinship.
This is an important contribution to the ongoing conversation about ethical issues in genetic research, said Deborah Bolnick, an anthropological geneticist at the University of Connecticut, who was not involved in the research. Most of this conversation took place in North America and Australia, not Europe, she added.
The unethical practices described here are unfortunately very popular and are not surprising, added Dr. Bolnick.
“It’s just awful,” said Ethel Brooks, a Roma researcher and chair of the Department of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Rutgers University in New Jersey. But of course, we knew all things and we doubted.
The analysis included papers published between 1921 and 2021, most of which were published in the last 30 years. Previous documents included so many shocking surprises, said Veronika Lipphardt, a science historian at the University of Freiburg, Germany, such as samples taken from imprisoned Roma and many cases of racist language.
Many did not believe us, said Dr. Lipphardt, because it was simply so hard to believe that such practices were continuous.
In Europe, Roma have been oppressed for hundreds of years and still experience great discrimination. During the Holocaust, the Nazis rallied blood samples from Roma imprisoned at Auschwitz and killed hundreds of thousands of Roma and Sinti. In 2015, the Slovak government defended its practice of segregating Roma children into schools, falsely citing mild mental disabilities associated with high gender levels in Roma communities.
The slide from genetics to eugenics is what can happen quite easily, said Dr. Brooks.
Mihai Surdu, a visiting sociologist at the University of Freiburg and an author in the paper, conceived the project while writing a book on the Roma people. While searching for publications with the words Rome or Gypsy in the headlines, Dr. Surdu found what seemed like a large number of studies on Rome DNA, about 20 papers.
When Dr. Surdu wrote to Dr. Lipphardt in 2012 for this phenomenon, he was not sure if it was a coincidence. But during their study, researchers discovered more than 450 genetic documents with Roma subjects.
Funded by the German Research Foundation, the two researchers expanded the team to include researchers from various disciplines and also consulted with Anja Reuss, a spokeswoman for the Central Council of the German Sint and Roma, a Heidelberg-based advocacy group.
They found that many studies did not adequately seek the consent of the people who took the sample if they provided consent at all. Some studies cited verbal consent, but no one knows what consent actually was, said Peter Pfaffelhuber, a mathematician at the University of Freiburg and author of the paper.
In a way, our consent is never considered necessary because we are not able to give our consent, said Dr. Brooks.
In 2010, the leading journal in the forensic genetics community, Forensic Science International: Genetics, approved ethical requirements including informed consent. But although some recently published papers say they were performed with the written consent of all participants, they include DNA from previous papers that have been collected through turbulent procedures. You can not assume that the consent of 30 years ago is still valid, that it can be permanently extended for all possible uses, said Dr. Lipphardt.
A 2015 study Indicating the Indian origin of the Roma, they uploaded their DNA collection to two public databases that law enforcement agencies around the world use for genetic references to solve crimes, a goal for which initial participants are unlikely to accept.
Although much of this DNA was collected decades ago, its presence in public databases poses a current threat to modern communities. The 2015 study loaded Roma DNA into Y-STR Haplotype Reference Database, or YHRD, a worldwide searchable collection of anonymous Y chromosome profiles that has become a decisive and contentious tool helping police solve crimes. In the YHRD, the national database for Bulgaria ranks 52.7 per cent of its datasets as Roma, even though Roma make up only 4.9 per cent of the country’s population. If a minority population is disproportionately represented in a DNA database, this may create prejudice against suspected populations, some researchers say. argue. Some of these profiles came from population studies where researchers thanked police forces for collecting DNA.
Marginalized groups like the Roma are increasingly subject to surveillance and policing because of personal, institutional and cultural prejudices, said Matthias Wienroth, a social and ethical scientist at the University of Northumbria in the UK and a newspaper author. Continued use of genetic samples and data by marginalized communities further marginalizes these communities.
Part of the lure of Roma DNA to geneticists is the assumption that the group has been genetically isolated for hundreds of years. But the authors argue that many researchers rely on biased samples from isolated populations, while deliberately without including data from Roma of mixed origin.
It was probably easier to get blood samples from these places, said Gudrun Rappold, a human geneticist at the University of Heidelberg and an author of the paper. But then to draw conclusions about these millions and millions of Roma? This is just leading to the wrong conclusion.
Dr. Surdu added, They have kept this story contrary to the evidence.
These isolated sample datasets, which often refer to individual villages, could also jeopardize the anonymity of individuals, especially those with rare genetic diseases, the authors argue.
To ensure that Roma DNA is used ethically in the future, the researchers proposed four concrete changes. They sought existing models for the ethical use of DNA for guidance, such as the Indigenous SING Consortium and code of ethics compiled by the San people of South Africa that regulate the use of their genome, said Dr. Lipphardt.
The authors recommend setting up an international oversight board to investigate DNA information from print groups currently held in public databases, to benefit Roma and other communities. They also call for more training on the ethics of genetic data collection from marginalized communities, so that researchers understand the social implications of their work.
The authors also urge journals to investigate or withdraw ethically-packed studies involving Roma DNA, citing Springer Natures’ recent withdrawal of six letters using DNA from Chinese minority ethnic groups.
Finally, researchers are calling for more conversations between scientists and participants, so that Roma can learn about the benefits and risks of DNA donation.
Most Roma DNA genetic studies either seek to identify the origin of the Roma people in India or to identify their unique genetic mutations. But few studies aim to benefit the health and well-being of the Roma community, many of whom live in segregated settlements with less access to resources such as housing and education. Dr. Lipphardt warned that even if genetic studies on Roma DNA would lead to treatments for rare diseases, there was no guarantee that those therapies would become easily accessible to Roma.
The authors suggest that scientists collaborate and train Roma to pursue research questions relevant to their communities. only with a letter of the 450 they examined mentioned community involvement, including training Roma doctors, nurses and midwives, and conducting educational health examinations.
By Dr. Surdu saw this involvement as insufficient as the researchers did not let Roma concerns lead the research or engage the larger community, but only recruited Roma mediators to conduct a planned study. He added that he sees this approach to health care and social services as a fundamental human right. Informed consent for samples collected for genetic research should be fully voluntary, said Dr. Surdu.
“These ingrained barriers to education are part of the reason there are fewer Roma scholars,” he said. Brooks. She said she was excited about the possibility for Roma to have their DNA monitored, both in the context of external research and in their families.
To really open space for these kinds of discussions within marginalized communities? said Dr. Brooks. It would be a scientific revolution.
