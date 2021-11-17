Sudan: Minister of Finance seeks international assistance





One of the few ministers working in Sudan’s ousted government believes senior politicians arrested during last month’s coup will be released soon. Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim called for continued international support for Sudan’s transition to democracy. “Countries’ policies towards Sudan should not be about just one person – Gibril, or (Prime Minister Abdalla) Hamdok or (military leader Abdel-Fattah Burhan) or someone. It should be more about politics, politics and whether we are “If we move towards democracy, towards a civilian government, towards elections, then the international community must continue to support reform.” Last month, Sudan’s top military leader, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, disbanded the government and the transitional council, arresting many political leaders and activists, including Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who is currently under house arrest. Ibrahim has retained his position as part of the Juba Peace Agreement and will be part of the new government when it is announced. The coup has drawn international criticism and sparked mass protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. At least 23 protesters have been killed since October 25, according to the Sudanese Committee of Physicians. Ibrahim said many of those arrested would be released soon, “starting with the prime minister”. “I expect all political prisoners to be released very soon, if the army keeps its word.” he said. Sudan was in the midst of a fragile period of transition that saw the overthrow of the long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government. But economic issues have plagued the transitional government as it seeks to reform a troubled economy. Prolonged US sanctions have also excluded the country from the world economy. Sanctions were lifted last year and hopes for an influx of foreign investment rose. But the October 25 takeover by the military has halted all aid. The United States suspended $ 700 million (€ 618.6 million) in direct financial assistance, and the World Bank suspended assistance of up to $ 2 billion (€ 1.8 billion). Efforts to mediate are ongoing with senior U.S. diplomat Molly Phee visiting Hartum. But Burhan is moving forward announcing a new transitional council last week and must announce the technocratic government soon. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.africanews.com/2021/11/17/sudan-finance-minister-calls-for-international-aid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos