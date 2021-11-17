What is causing the crisis on the Belarus-Poland borderExBulletin



change subtitles Leonid Shcheglov / Leonid Shcheglov / BelTA / TASS

A clash between migrants and Polish border guards has become the biggest challenge for the EU borders in years. The crisis seems to have been fueled by the Belarussian leader over the country’s tensions with the bloc.

Poland’s defense minister said Wednesday that the crisis on the border with Belarus, where thousands of migrants are trying to cross, could take months to resolve, although there were signs the confrontation could worsen.

Although some have managed to cross the border with Belarus in recent weeks, Poland has now tightened its border fence and closed the crossings in response to what is widely seen as a crisis produced by Belarus. authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, who is accused of using immigrants as pioneers in a blackmail game with the EU.

Here is a look at how the crisis started and what Belarus seems to be trying to achieve.

How did border tensions rise?

Since the beginning of this month, a wave of migrants from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and other countries, have been camped in the vast Biaowiea forest on the border at low temperatures.

They hope to move to Poland. Belarus has been accused of encouraging migrants to fly to its capital, Minsk, before pushing them to the border with Poland, and even to encourage them to clash with Polish authorities. It is an accusation that the Lukashenko regime has denied.

The clash has seen Polish border guards use water cannons and tear gas this week to repatriate migrants throwing stones at Belarus. Belarus is not a member of the European Union, but Poland is. For migrants, Poland represents a gateway to the EU and the promise of a better life.

Although only about 3,000 to 4,000 immigrants are trying to cross, has become the biggest challenge to the EU ‘s borders since 2015, when hundreds of thousands of migrants gathered in Turkey to cross into Europe. More than a million immigrants were eventually allowed on the block.



change subtitles AP

“It’s a terrible situation,” for those caught in the woods without proper food or clothing, says Hanna Liubakova, a non-resident member of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.

Many of them were lured there by Belarus, says the EU. Liubakova tells NPR that travel agencies in Belarus have made promises that “it would only take a few hours to cross the forest and swamps,” to cross the border. For most, she said, Poland is seen as the first stop in the EU. They hope to settle in countries such as Germany.

Some migrants stranded at the border and living in open spaces or makeshift tents have died in freezing conditions.

People are being “cheated,” says Emre Peker, director for Europe at Eurasia Group, a consulting firm.



change subtitles Leonid Shcheglov / Leonid Shcheglov / BelTA / TASS

“Some come from war-torn countries. Some come from less-than-ideal backgrounds and circumstances,” Peker told NPR. “They are paying good money to take that risk and try to make a better life for themselves.”

Last month, NPR spoke to two Cuban immigrants, Doniel Machado Pujol and Raydel Aparicio Bringa, who said they had survived with river water and raw corn grains and had slept under piles of leaves before being caught by Polish police.

“We flew from Havana to Moscow, and then a man picked us up and took us to Belarus, and here our journey got much worse,” Machado Pujol, injured and malnourished, told NPR’s Rob Schmitz.

Russia is a close ally of Belarus, and Moscow is “an important transit hub,” says Packer. “Russia has so far shown no desire or willingness to reduce flights to and from the Middle East and Minsk to curb the arrival of these potential migrants.”

This week, Polish guards used water cannons and tear gas against migrants throwing stones at the Kuznica-Bruzgi border crossing. These are the kind of scenes that show up to play into the hands of Lukashenko, who is angry with the EU over sanctions imposed on his regime in the wake of the August 2020 elections.

What does the leader of Belarus hope to achieve?

Lukashenko, who has held power in Belarus for more than a quarter of a century, returned last year for a sixth term as president in a vote widely regarded as fraudulent.



change subtitles Valery Sharifulin / Valery Sharifulin / TASS

What followed was a violent crackdown on dissent amid anti-government demonstrations that followed the rigged election.

In May, Belarus forced an international flight to land in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, in order for authorities there to arrest journalist Roman Protasevich, former editor and founder of an opposition blog and social media channel that was aboard the plane. Ryanair.

The brazen act pushed the EU to impose retaliatory sanctions. Shortly after, Lukashenko he then hinted at his ability to quickly provoke an immigrant crisis against his EU neighbors, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

“Lukashenko wants to show his revenge for the sanctions,” said Liubakova of the Eurasia Center. But the leader also wants to shift the discussion from political prisoners, torture and repression under his rule to something external, she says: “He wants to focus on refocusing the situation and forcing the West to see the crisis on the border and ignore the people. “The situation of rights in Belarus.”

But the Belarusian leader, a virtual traitor besides Russia, has also been diplomatically isolated since last year’s election.

“Its main purpose is to restore contacts with European leaders,” said Maxim Samorukov, an associate at the Carnegie Moscow Center., shows NPR.

“He understands the power … and he believes it [the EU] “he may be forced to resume dialogue,” said Samorukov.

What can Poland and the EU do?

The EU is planning additional sanctions against Belarus in response to the migrant crisis. But since sanctions are a major reason the situation has come to the fore, it is not clear how much impact they will have.

Meanwhile, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation with Lukashenko on Monday in a rare phone call between the two leaders. Germany will is likely to receive the largest influx of new immigrants if Poland opens its doors. She and Lukashenko agreed that the situation should be calmed down, but Lukashenko said he and Merkel did not see face to face how the migrants arrived in Belarus, according to German wave.

Their conversation seems to have helped alleviate the situation at the border amid reports that Belarus is bringing migrants on buses to be transported outside the area.

Merkel also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to use his leverage for Lukashenko.

So Lukashenko has succeeded in reopening the dialogue, but it is unclear where this could lead, given the continuing international disgust for his harsh and undemocratic tactics.

Meanwhile, the fate of immigrants is also unclear.

Norwegian Refugee Council’s Jan Egeland tells NPR Morning edition that “both sides of this terrible game of power must take responsibility for these immigrants, who are vulnerable people.”

“They are men, women and children who have now come to a kind of political conflict,” says Egeland. “The European Union and Poland are obliged to hear the case of asylum seekers. This is international law. And Belarus and Russia must stop this by using them as hostages on a kind of chessboard.”