Richardson adds diplomatic victories with the release of the journalist

WASHINGTON (AP) Bill Richardson’s success in helping secure the release of journalist Danny Fenster from a Myanmar jail is the latest demonstration of the former New Mexico governor’s ability to fly to some of the most closed societies on earth, and to convince those responsible to do Washington an honor. .

From Iraq to Sudan to North Korea, Richardson has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to talk to dictators, military juntas, and strongmen who establish relations with notorious regimes outside official diplomatic channels.

American journalist imprisoned for months in Myanmar, New York



“I think there was some trust between me and the commanding general,” Richardson told reporters in New York on Tuesday, referring to Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the ruler of Myanmar. I treated him with respect, he treated me with respect.

Richardson missions have often come with the blessing of Democratic presidents, though their open public approval is more rare until after the fact. Achieving this balance allows foreign officials to believe they are talking to someone who could be an informal channel for senior US authorities, even though the administration publicly says it will not negotiate with rogue states.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said Tuesday: We appreciate the efforts of all partners, including Governor Richardson, who helped secure Dannys’ release.

Before Richardson intervened, Fenster, the managing editor of Myanmar Frontier, spent nearly six months in prison and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor.

The former governor was initially criticized by some human rights activists for visiting Myanmar earlier this month, making him the highest-profile American to visit the country since its ruling military junta overthrew the Aung San civilian government. Suu Kyis in February.

Richardson responded on Tuesday by suggesting that although he was attacked for giving legitimacy with a photo-op, what he was actually doing was laying the groundwork for Fenster’s release.

“I accept the guilt of photo-options and saving human beings and improving the lives of human beings,” said Richardson, who spent his 74th birthday on Monday flying with Fenster from Myanmar to Doha, Qatar, before traveled to New York.

Richardson was the Democratic governor of New Mexico from 2003 to 2011. The bilingual son of an American father and a Mexican mother, he grew up in Mexico City and played for the Tufts University baseball team.

He is also a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, energy secretary and congressman who served on the House Intelligence Committee. Some of his most prominent global works began in December 1994, when he was visiting North Korea’s nuclear sites, and word came that an American helicopter pilot had crashed and his co-pilot had been killed.

The Clinton White House enlisted Richardson’s help, and after days of difficult negotiations, then-Congressman escorted the remains of Chief of Staff Officer David Hilemon as he paved the way for Chief of Staff Bobby Hall to return home.

A year later, and following a personal appeal from Richardson, Saddam Hussein released two Americans who had been jailed for four months on charges of illegally crossing into Iraq from Kuwait. In 2006, he helped secure the release of Paul Salopek, a then-Chicago Tribune correspondent, who was imprisoned in Sudan.

Richardson has been involved in other high-profile releases recently, including the release of U.S. Navy reservist Sgt in 2014. Andrew Tahmooressi, who was jailed for crossing into Mexico with loaded weapons.

“I have chosen to contact him for every single case I have worked on,” said Jonathan Franks, a consultant who has worked with Richardson several times to try to free the unjust prisoners. Part of this is that he is willing to do things that the government either cannot or does not express.

Franks described Richardson as invaluable in representing the interests of Navy veteran Michael White, who was eventually released from Iran last year in a deal trumpeted by the Trump administration, including regular checks with the white mother and conveying messages and demand for his well-being.

In Fenster’s case, Richardson said he was in constant and constant contact with the State Department, which initially asked him not to release the jailed journalist because efforts were being made on other fronts. Richardson said he respected it at first, but later raised the release of Fensters as a way to help progress on specific humanitarian issues.

I took the step on behalf of their people on humanitarian issues, the vaccine, Richardson said. I said, let’s find ways to help people and maybe I can help with UN agencies, with member countries, with donor countries. ‘

Richardson ran for president briefly in 2008, becoming the first Hispanic candidate with a legitimate hit in the White House. He produced political advertisements recalling his 1995 visit to Baghdad and work to help secure the release of two Americans, one of whom was from Iowa, the group whose group begins the presidential vote. However, in a race dominated by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, Richardson’s presidential campaign did not resonate with voters.

Richardson’s informal diplomatic efforts have not always come out.

In 1995, he left Burma frustrated after its military junta refused to allow him to visit detained opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In 2011, Richardson traveled to Cuba in an attempt to see a jailed American contractor. He was denied access to Alan Gross, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for bringing unauthorized communications equipment to the island and walked away saying he thought the Cuban government was not serious in trying to improve relations with the US.

Gross was released three years later on humanitarian grounds.

However, the fact that Richardson can focus exclusively on freeing a captive American, rather than broader geopolitical considerations, is a particular benefit, Franks noted, especially in countries where the U.S. has broken or no diplomatic ties.

If the goal is to get America home no matter what, and make it unhappy with politics or bureaucracy or any of the other things that fall together with government, “he said,” sometimes it’s just easier, me. guess, for some of these people to talk to him rather than talk to the American government.

__

Associated Press writers Vanessa Alvarez in New York and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.

–

This story has been updated EXACTLY since Richardson first visited Myanmar earlier this month, not in February.