The international treaty on the removal of powerful greenhouse gas goes to the Senate
The White House last night began the process of formally approving an international treaty to reject a powerful class of greenhouse gases known as hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs.
The treaty, known as the Kigali Amendment, was submitted by the White House and accepted by the Senate at the close of yesterday’s session after a long delay involving three presidential administrations. It is widely supported by environmental groups and the US industry, which wants to produce the next generation of refrigerants to replace HFCs.
Used in air conditioners and refrigerators, HFCs have thousands of times more potential for heat accumulation than carbon dioxide, and the Kigali Amendment is widely seen as crucial in limiting global temperature rise in the coming decades. The 2016 agreement requires countries to phase out chemicals by 85 percent over the next 15 years.
“It has taken a long time for us to join the rest of the international community in tackling HFCs and taking the kind of bold, transformative climate action that this moment requires,” said the chairman of the Senate on Environment and Public Works. , Tom Carper (D-Del.) In a statement.
Carper led the passage of a bipartisan bill to phase out HFCs in the United States as part of the omnibus spending package late last year. The EPA unveiled law enforcement regulations in September, and the Biden administration is planning a larger set of actions across the federal government to curb illegal imports and find new uses for HFC alternatives (Climatic wire, September 23).
While the United States is currently on track to meet its domestic obligations under Kigali, ratification of the treaty requires the support of 67 senators, meaning 17 Republicans will have to vote for the 50-50 Senate amendment.
However, last year’s legislation had a large group of GOP co-sponsors. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) Led the presentation of the bill with Carper, and 14 of the other Republican sponsors are still serving in the Senate. Kigali will also receive a boost from the business community.
“We are pleased that the Biden Administration has submitted the Kigali Amendment to the Senate, and we demand swift ratification,” Marty Durbin, senior vice president of policy at the US Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “American businesses are ready to maintain their leadership to help the world transition from hydrofluorocarbons to lower emission technologies, while offering a significant climate benefit.”
Ratification would close a process that has been in place for years. Former President Obama negotiated the treaty – an amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer – in 2016, but the Trump administration made little effort to advance it, even though Kigali entered into force worldwide.
The Obama EPA had also drafted rules for HFCs, but they were overturned in court, which helped push it into Congress four years later.
The treaty will have to go through the Foreign Relations Committee before it reaches the Senate rostrum. Manufacturers of air conditioning and refrigeration said they would push for rapid ratification, given the potential consequences for the ongoing industry if it remains in oblivion. Starting in 2033, the amendment requires certain trade restrictions between countries that are part of the agreement and those that are not part of the agreement.
“Ratification of the Amendment – which we hope will be speedy – will create the necessary security for American companies to strengthen their natural technological advantage both in refrigeration and in the production of the equipment that uses them,” the President of the Institute of Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration. and CEO Stephen Yurek said in a statement.
David Doniger, senior strategic director of the climate and clean energy program at the Natural Resources Protection Council, noted that “the Montreal Protocol and its amendments have drawn widespread Senate bipartisan support for more than 30 years.” .
“Kigal’s amendment deserves similarly strong bipartisan support,” Doniger said in a statement. “Reducing these harmful chemicals will create well-paying jobs and open export markets for producers of new and safer products, deterring a strong contributor to climate change.”
Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (DN.J.) said in a statement that he expects bipartisan support for ratification in committee and rostrum.
“I am committed to advancing the consultation and approval process for the Kigali Amendment in the coming months,” Menendez said.
