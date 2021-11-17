Twelve City stars selected for the upcoming international holiday





Manchester City will have 12 representatives during the next international women’s break.

The women’s team United v City: Taylor on team news

Gareth Taylor’s team will have seven representatives in England’s qualifiers for the Women’s World Cup in November, while Caroline Weir has also taken the title for Scotland. Meanwhile, Australian duo Alanna Kennedy and Hayley Raso have been called up by Matildas to face the United States in a two-match series and new duo Jess Park and Ruby Mace will be linked with England youth. CITY + | SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS EXCLUSIVE CONTENT Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp, Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh and Ellen White have all been selected on Sarina Wiegman’s squad for the Lioness vs. Austria and Latvia. England are at the top of Group D with a 100% record from their first four games – comprehensive victories over Northern Macedonia, Luxembourg, Northern Ireland and Latvia, including two 10-0 triumphs. Wiegman’s team hosts Austria at the Stadium of Light on Saturday 27 November (12:30 PM) before hosting Latvia at the Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday 30 November (19:00). Nominated for the Ballon d’Or, White, who was named England Player of the Year, could make her 100th appearance for her country and is three goals away from equaling the all-time goalscoring record. set by Kelly Smith. CaptainSteph Houghton(Achilles), goalkeepersKaren Bardsley(creak) andEllie Roebuck(calf),Esme Morgan(lower leg fracture),Lucy Bronze(knee) andChloe Kelly(ACL) is lost due to injury. Elsewhere, Caroline Weir will return to the Scotland squad for the November games against Ukraine and Spain. Pedro Martinez Losa’s team entertains Ukraine on Friday 26 November (19:35) in Hampden Park before traveling to La Cartuja Stadium in Tuesday 30 November (20:00). Scotland is currently at the top of the table along with Spain with nine points from its two victories over Hungary, as well as the Faroe Islands. UNITED V CITY | CUP TICKET TICKET CONTINUED Ukraine (which has played one game less) has three points and is level with Hungary, which has one win from its four games. Alanna Kennedy and Hayley Raso will also be in action for Australia as Matildas prepares for a two-match series with the United States. Kennedy amassed a century of appearances in the previous break when Australia faced Brazil in a similar format as Raso returns to the squad after successfully recovering from a shoulder injury. Finally, youngsters Jess Park and Ruby Mace have also been called up to the England U-23 squad and development team. Park joins Mo Marley’s young lionesses in their clash with Estonia on Tuesday 30 November, while Mace is part of Emma Coates’s Algarve Cup development team in Portugal, with matches scheduled against Norway and the Netherlands on Wednesday 24 and Monday the 29th respectively. . DOWNLOAD MAN CITY APPLICATION Together with the cityWe continue our Continental Cup campaign on Wednesday 17 November with a trip to Manchester United. It’s a start at 19:00 (UK time) at Leigh Sports Village. Follow the live coverage on Twitter@ManCityWomen and read a full match report, plus post-match feedback, highlights and a full replay of the match mancity.com and our official post-game app. CITYZENS: SCORE PREDICTOR – Score Predictor_United v City_All

